Over 500 boats to be used on Hooghly for International Yoga Day celebrations

Kolkata, June 18 (PTI): Over 500 tourist and passenger boats, including those from the Sunderbans, are set to converge at Babughat on the Hooghly river for yoga demonstrations on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Officials of the Sunderbans Boats Association said they have received an invitation from the state transport department to participate in the event, during which the boats may also be used to form yoga postures on the water to make the occasion memorable.

Preparations are underway to attempt a new Guinness World Record, as the current record for yoga performed on boats is also under consideration, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead the main International Day of Yoga celebrations from Kolkata's Red Road, where 35,000 people are expected to perform yoga together. The event is being held under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

The yoga demonstrations on 500 boats on the Hooghly may be held simultaneously with the main event, officials said.

Hundreds of yoga instructors have been engaged to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations, with online and offline practice sessions already underway.

Yoga programmes are also planned across West Bengal, from the banks of the Ganga and the Sunderbans to villages and city streets, officials added. PTI BSM MNK MNK

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