Over 4.64 Lakh Candidates To Appear For UP Lecturer Recruitment Exam On May 9-10

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 624 lecturer posts exam on May 9-10 with 4.64 lakh candidates.

AI CCTV monitors 319 centres across 17 districts.

Integrated monitoring, observers, and strict security deployed.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, will conduct the Lecturer Cadre Recruitment Examination for 624 posts across 18 subjects on May 9 and 10, 2026, with more than 4.64 lakh candidates set to appear.

According to the Commission, a total of 464,605 candidates have registered for the examination, which will be conducted in two shifts each day at 319 examination centres spread across 17 districts.

AI-Based CCTV Surveillance At All Centres

UPESSC Chairman Dr Prashant Kumar reviewed preparations for the examination and said all arrangements had been completed in line with the state government’s policy of conducting transparent and fair recruitment examinations.

“All rooms and important locations at examination centres have been covered with AI-based CCTV cameras and linked to district control rooms as well as the Commission’s Integrated Control Command Room,” he said.

The Commission added that connectivity at all examination centres has already been tested successfully.

Integrated Monitoring And Tight Security Measures

To ensure strict monitoring, one observer has been appointed in every district by the Commission.

District Magistrates, senior police officials and monitoring teams will carry out continuous inspections at examination centres. Prohibitory orders will remain in force around the centres, while adequate security personnel will also be deployed.

The Commission warned that strict legal action would be taken against cheating mafias or any individual attempting to compromise the sanctity of the examination.

Subject-Wise Examination Schedule

On May 9, examinations for Physics, Biology, Home Science, History and Education, among other subjects, will be conducted in the first shift. Exams for English, Agriculture, Commerce and Sociology will be held in the second shift.

On May 10, examinations for Civics, Mathematics, Economics, Sanskrit and Psychology will take place in the first shift, while Chemistry, Geography, Hindi and Fine Arts examinations will be conducted in the second shift.

Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Completely Banned

The Commission said mobile phones and all electronic devices would be strictly prohibited inside examination centres.

Dr Prashant Kumar said AI technology had also been used to identify suspicious applications, including cases where the same name was used with different photographs or different names were used with the same photograph.

“Such candidates will remain under special surveillance,” he said.

Pilot Project For OMR Scanning In Lucknow Division

In an effort to further strengthen transparency, the Commission is launching a pilot project at 10 examination centres in the Lucknow Division.

Under the initiative, OMR answer sheets will be scanned inside examination halls immediately after each shift in the presence of candidates and invigilators.

The Commission said the scanned data would be instantly secured and could later be matched with original OMR sheets whenever required.

Candidates Asked To Avoid Rumours

The Commission advised candidates to reach examination centres on time and carefully follow all instructions mentioned on their admit cards.

Candidates were also urged to avoid rumours and rely only on information available on the official UPESSC website and the Commission’s official X handle.

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The Commission reiterated that all measures had been taken to ensure the examination is conducted in a “completely fair, transparent, and corruption-free manner”.

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It also warned that the use of unfair means would invite strict action under the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act-2024.