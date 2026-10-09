Over 300 Pharma Companies, 54 Investment Proposals: Why MP Is Betting Big On Pharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhya Pradesh received 54 pharma investment proposals totaling ₹19,477 crore.

State promotes integrated value chain with significant investment incentives.

MP expanding industry with new parks, existing 300+ pharma companies.

Madhya Pradesh is looking to strengthen its position as a hub for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices, with the state receiving 54 pharma investment proposals worth nearly Rs 19,477 crore over the past 18 months. These projects have the potential to generate around 18,646 jobs, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said at a roundtable with leading pharmaceutical industry representatives in Mumbai.

Yadav said the state government aims to develop an integrated value chain spanning drug manufacturing, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), research, testing and medical device production. He cited Madhya Pradesh’s central location, established industrial clusters, skilled workforce and investment incentives as factors supporting the expansion.

The roundtable focused on investment opportunities in pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development (R&D), exports and technology-based projects.

MP Pharma Sector Records Rs 11,889 Crore In Exports

Yadav said India is recognised as the “Pharmacy of the World”, with Indian medicines reaching more than 200 global markets. India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at US$30.47 billion in FY 2024-25, he said, adding that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a partner in the country’s pharmaceutical growth.

Pharmaceutical products manufactured in the state reach more than 160 countries, while pharma exports from Madhya Pradesh stood at around Rs 11,889 crore in 2023-24, according to the chief minister.

He said the state’s existing manufacturing base and access to international markets offer opportunities for new investments.

Over 300 Pharma Companies Operate In Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh has more than 300 pharmaceutical companies and over 30 API and bulk drug manufacturers, Yadav said. Pharma clusters have developed across Indore, Pithampur-Dhar, Bhopal-Raisen, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Dewas, Bhind and Morena.

The Indore cluster has more than 96 pharmaceutical units, while Pithampur-Dhar has more than 57 and Bhopal-Raisen more than 36.

The state also has 40 medical colleges, more than 200 pharmacy colleges and over 140 engineering colleges. Yadav said this ecosystem gives investors access to trained manpower, transport connectivity and markets, in addition to land, supporting both manufacturing and research-led activities.

34 Projects Allotted Land; 14 Units Begin Production

Of the 54 pharma investment proposals received over the past 18 months, land has been allotted for 34 projects involving proposed investments of around Rs 12,306 crore. These projects are expected to generate approximately 10,298 jobs, Yadav said.

He added that 14 units had commenced production during the same period. New pharmaceutical and life sciences units in Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Bhopal, Dhar, Raisen, Sehore, Gwalior and Bhind are contributing to industrial development across the state.

Investment Incentives For R&D, Exports And Quality

The Industrial Promotion Policy-2025 identifies pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices as focus sectors. Under the policy, eligible fixed capital investment can qualify for Basic Investment Promotion Assistance (BIPA) of up to 40 per cent. A multiplier of 1.3 times has also been provided for APIs, bulk drugs and medical devices.

Companies can receive assistance covering 50 per cent of expenditure on in-house R&D, along with separate assistance of up to Rs 1 crore each for testing laboratories and quality certification. Independent R&D centres are eligible for assistance of 25 per cent of fixed capital investment, capped at Rs 25 crore.

Export-oriented units can receive assistance covering 50 per cent of freight costs for five years, subject to a maximum of Rs 2 crore. The provisions are intended to encourage investment, research, quality standards and exports in the pharmaceutical sector.

Incentives For Green Manufacturing And Technology Transfer

The state is also offering incentives for environmentally sustainable manufacturing and technology adoption, Yadav said.

Assistance of up to Rs 5 crore is available for waste management, while zero liquid discharge systems are eligible for support of up to Rs 10 crore. Companies can also receive up to Rs 5 crore for infrastructure development on private land, while technology transfer is eligible for assistance of up to Rs 1 crore.

Yadav said the government is prioritising research, quality and environmentally sustainable production alongside the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry.

Medical Device Park In Ujjain Targets Rs 2,374 Crore Investment

At the Medical Device Park in Vikram Udyogpuri, Ujjain, land has been allotted to 57 units, of which 17 have commenced production, Yadav said.

The park has the potential to attract investments of around Rs 2,374.86 crore and generate approximately 9,625 jobs.

Yadav said the facility is emerging as an important base for medical device manufacturing in Madhya Pradesh. Expansion in pharmaceutical and medical device production could create opportunities in manufacturing, technical services and local employment.

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Ratlam Mega Industrial Park To Focus On Pharma, Biotech

A Mega Industrial Park is being developed across 1,666.3 hectares in Ratlam, with priority being given to investments in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and chemicals, the chief minister said.

The state government aims to build a complete value chain covering APIs and finished medicines, vaccines, injectables, biotechnology, cell and gene therapies, medical devices, testing, R&D and contract manufacturing.

Yadav said the initiative is intended to expand opportunities for high-skilled employment and production for global markets.

Pharma Industry Representatives Discuss Investment Opportunities

Representatives from pharmaceutical companies involved in drug manufacturing, APIs, branded and generic medicines, specialty drugs and research participated in the Mumbai roundtable.

Yadav heard their views on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. Several investors expressed interest in expanding their presence in the state, citing its policies, resources and facilities.

Dr. Tony Parmar, Secretary General of the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), said senior representatives from the pharmaceutical industry had participated in the meeting and expressed interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. He said the industry would work with the state to contribute to the country’s development goals.

The participating companies represented a range of pharmaceutical segments:

NQUBE Ethicals: Managing Director Mehul Shah represents the company, which specialises in developing and manufacturing topical medicines, including creams, ointments, gels and lotions. It also undertakes product development and contract manufacturing for international markets.

Managing Director Mehul Shah represents the company, which specialises in developing and manufacturing topical medicines, including creams, ointments, gels and lotions. It also undertakes product development and contract manufacturing for international markets. Ipca: Managing Director Ajit Kumar Jain represents the company, which manufactures APIs and finished pharmaceutical formulations across therapeutic areas including pain management, cardiovascular diseases, malaria and anti-infective treatments.

Managing Director Ajit Kumar Jain represents the company, which manufactures APIs and finished pharmaceutical formulations across therapeutic areas including pain management, cardiovascular diseases, malaria and anti-infective treatments. Ajanta Pharma: Chairman Satish Agarwal represents the company, which develops, manufactures and markets branded generic and generic medicines, with key therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiology and pain management.

Chairman Satish Agarwal represents the company, which develops, manufactures and markets branded generic and generic medicines, with key therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, dermatology, cardiology and pain management. Lupin: Director K. R. Gupta represents the company, which has expertise in generic and branded medicines, complex generics, biosimilars and APIs. Ajanta Pharma and Lupin both have a presence in Indian and international markets.

Director K. R. Gupta represents the company, which has expertise in generic and branded medicines, complex generics, biosimilars and APIs. Ajanta Pharma and Lupin both have a presence in Indian and international markets. MacLeods Pharmaceuticals: The company operates across therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, tuberculosis, HIV, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.

The company operates across therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, tuberculosis, HIV, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Amoli: CEO Rupesh Kamdar represents the company, which produces APIs and intermediates used in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

CEO Rupesh Kamdar represents the company, which produces APIs and intermediates used in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Gufic Biosciences: The company specialises in specialty pharmaceutical products, including injectables and lyophilised medicines.

The company specialises in specialty pharmaceutical products, including injectables and lyophilised medicines. S. Kant Healthcare: The company manufactures and markets healthcare products and pharmaceutical formulations.

The company manufactures and markets healthcare products and pharmaceutical formulations. Blue Cross Laboratories: The company develops, manufactures and markets branded medicines across various therapeutic areas.

Representatives of Dymac Industries and Emil Pharma were also invited to the interaction.

Senior management representatives from Cipla, Glenmark and Alkem were also proposed to participate. Cipla has a broad portfolio covering respiratory diseases, chronic therapies and anti-infectives. Glenmark is a research-driven company with key focus areas including respiratory diseases, dermatology and oncology. Alkem operates across anti-infectives, gastrointestinal therapies, pain management, vitamins and chronic-care segments.

IDMA, which represents Indian drug manufacturers, engages with the government and regulatory authorities on policy, quality, manufacturing, pricing and industry development issues. Dr. Tony Parmar was also invited to the roundtable.

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