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HomeNewsIndiaOver 15 STP operators fined more than Rs 2 cr for failing standards: DPCC

Over 15 STP operators fined more than Rs 2 cr for failing standards: DPCC

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has fined operators of more than 15 sewage treatment plants (STPs), including several run by the Delhi Jal Board, Rs .

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 01:04 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has fined operators of more than 15 sewage treatment plants (STPs), including several run by the Delhi Jal Board, Rs 2.89 crore for failing to meet effluent discharge standards, according to an affidavit.

The revelation came through an affidavit DPCC filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The action was taken in connection with an NGT case which highlighted concerns over the functioning of sewage treatment plants and their impact on the Yamuna River.

In its affidavit, the DPCC said it monitors all operational DJB STPs every month, and issues letters based on lab reports for corrective action.

Show cause notices for environmental compensation were issued in December 2025 to operators of 14 STPs that failed to meet prescribed standards between July and October 2025.

A separate notice was also issued to the operator of the Sen Nursing Home STP for violations recorded in August 2025.

The pollution control body said directions confirming environmental compensation amounting to Rs 2,89,60,000 were issued on April 13, 2026.

The compensation has been imposed on STPs at Okhla Phase-V, Molarband, Vasant Kunj (Old and New), Mehrauli, Yamuna Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Kapashera, Nilothi, Delhi Gate Nallah, Kondli, Ghitorni, and Sen Nursing Home Nallah, among others.

According to the affidavit, the highest compensation of Rs 29 lakh each was imposed on the Yamuna Vihar Phase-I and Phase-III STPs.

A fine of Rs 27.6 lakh each was levied on the Molarband, Vasant Kunj (Old Phase-I), Vasant Kunj (New Phase-II) and Mehrauli plants. The Okhla Phase-V STP was directed to pay Rs 20.8 lakh.

The DPCC informed the tribunal that details sought by IIT Delhi regarding the performance of the STPs had been shared.

It said compliance monitoring covers parameters such as pH, total suspended solids, biochemical oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand, ammoniacal nitrogen, total nitrogen, phosphate and faecal coliform levels.

The committee told the tribunal that higher concentrations of faecal coliform at the outlet of certain STPs indicated that ultraviolet disinfection systems installed at the facilities were not functioning effectively. PTI SGV VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:16 AM (IST)
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