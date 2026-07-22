'Our full solidarity': Mamata slams police action at Delhi protests, supports Oppn sit-in

Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI): Calling the police action at the protests in Delhi over NEET paper leak unacceptable, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday night said her party supports the sit-in demonstration by the opposition in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and several other senior leaders sat on a dharna outside the prime minister's residence in Delhi, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak.

"The police atrocities on our youth in Delhi is unacceptable. Shame on the Union government. The All India Trinamool Congress fully supports the sit-down protest by the Opposition today near Akbar Road. Our full solidarity," Banerjee said in a social media post.

"There were also police atrocities in Kolkata all through last night. BJP goons did all they could to disrupt preparations for our Martyrs' Day programme. They arrived on motorcycle squads, destroyed signage, vandalised the stage and deliberately cut microphone wires. Many youth were threatened and injured by these goons," she alleged.

Banerjee, the former chief minister of West Bengal, said that despite this, the programme was held with TMC workers from across the state joining it.

"We pledge to unitedly fight the atrocities and dictatorial attitude of the BJP. We will take our fight from Bengal to India. United we stand," she added.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also condemned the "treatment meted out" to Gandhi.

"In a parliamentary democracy, the Opposition is not an adversary of the State but an indispensable constitutional institution. Respect for constitutional offices cannot be selective, nor can accountability be met with intimidation," the Diamond Harbour MP said in a post. PTI PNT SOM

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)