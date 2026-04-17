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HomeNewsIndiaOpposition 'Solely Against Women's Reservation': Home Minister Amit Shah's Sharp Attack In Lok Sabha

Opposition 'Solely Against Women's Reservation': Home Minister Amit Shah's Sharp Attack In Lok Sabha

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 06:27 PM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill, highlighting what he described as record participation while criticising the opposition’s position.

Addressing the House, Shah said, “56 women members spoke on the bill. This is a record.”

He further added, “Around 123 members spoke, including 63 women. This is a record.”

Targets Opposition Over Protest

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, Shah said, “I want to make it clear to the people of the country that this protest is not happening in a conventional manner, but it is a protest against women's reservation.”

Hinting at the Congress, he said the opposition’s resistance was “solely against women’s reservation”.

Government’s Two Key Objectives

Outlining the government’s priorities, Shah said the first objective was to ensure the timely implementation of the constitutional amendment aimed at women’s empowerment.

“The government’s first objective, and for us and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to implement this constitutional reform for women’s empowerment in a time-bound manner so that the 2029 elections are held with women’s reservation in place,” he said.

He added that the second objective was to uphold the foundational democratic principle of equality.

“The second objective is to implement the principle of ‘one person, one vote, one value’, which the Constituent Assembly had established as the foundation of our democracy, in its true spirit,” Shah said.

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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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