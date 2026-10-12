'Oppn Trying To Demonise Judicial Institutions': Fadnavis On INDIA Bloc's Protest March To SC

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition planned Supreme Court march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

CJI refused meeting opposition leaders citing sub judice matters.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis criticized opposition's

Fadnavis accused opposition of eroding public trust in judiciary.

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused the Opposition of attempting to "demonise" judicial institutions and erode public trust in them after the Chief Justice of India declined to meet parties protesting against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi.

The opposition parties have announced a march to the Supreme Court on Monday to demand an end to "vote chori" and the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. However, the CJI has declined to meet them over "vote chori" allegations, saying similar matters are sub judice in the Supreme Court, sources said.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis slammed opposition leaders for taking out a march to the Supreme Court, terming the move "anti-constitutional" and alleging they resorted to abusive language when CJI Surya Kant refused to grant an audience.

"They want to demonise India's institutions, particularly judicial institutions, and are conspiring to erode people's faith in them," he said.

"If you have a grievance, approach the court and fight it there. What I have been saying repeatedly is that they have no faith in the Constitution. They are anti-constitutional, and they have proved this by taking out a march," the chief minister said.

He noted that the CJI had acted lawfully while discharging his constitutional duties by stating that he could not meet a march.

Asserting that the Supreme Court's position on the matter was correct, Fadnavis said, "How can the Opposition expect the CJI to meet a protesting (political) delegation?"

He further alleged that opposition leaders had used abusive language against the Chief Justice after he declined to meet them.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)