HomeNewsIndiaOppn Members Suspended After Ruckus In Bihar Council, Evicted By Marshals

Oppn Members Suspended After Ruckus In Bihar Council, Evicted By Marshals

The suspended MLCs include Rabri Devi (Leader of Opposition), Sunil Singh (RJD), Ajay Kumar Singh (RJD), and Shashi Yadav (CPI-ML Liberation). 

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 02:38 PM (IST)

Patna: Marshals evicted opposition members from the Bihar legislative council on Tuesday, following repeated warnings from the Chairman that they let the House run by going back to their seats, amid a ruckus.

Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh also suspended the opposition MLCs, most of them belonging to the RJD, for the day.

Trouble arose after the opposition members rose in their seats, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over “rising” cases of crimes against women in the state.

Amid the bedlam, minister Ashok Choudhary, who belongs to the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, was seen engaging in a heated exchange with RJD MLC Sunil Singh.

Soon afterwards, the opposition MLCs stormed into the well, prompting BJP minister Mangal Pandey to interject with the remark, “their behaviour makes it clear that they do not want to allow the House to run”.

The Chairman urged the unruly opposition members to “take your seat, let the House run, or leave, at least for the day”.

As the opposition members continued to shout slogans and wave fingers at the Chairman and the treasury benches, Awadhesh Narain Singh said “let the marshals come and evict all of them. They are also hereby suspended for the day”.

The suspended MLCs include Rabri Devi (Leader of Opposition), Sunil Singh (RJD), Ajay Kumar Singh (RJD), and Shashi Yadav (CPI-ML Liberation). 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
