OPINION | UP’s Diwali In The Light Of Good Governance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi government ensures secure, prosperous Diwali celebrations across Uttar Pradesh.

Strict law enforcement builds public trust, fostering economic confidence.

Freedom from fear empowers citizens, driving state development.

Women's safety, communal harmony highlight Uttar Pradesh's transformation.

Diwali is not merely a festival celebrating the victory of light over darkness, truth over falsehood and hope over despair. It also symbolises a welfare-oriented system in which every member of society, including the most marginalised, can experience happiness, security, dignity and prosperity. The message conveyed by the lamps lit to celebrate Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya remains relevant even centuries later: a state’s true prosperity should be measured by the happiness of its citizens and the trust they place in their government.

Under the Yogi government, Diwali celebrations in Uttar Pradesh have taken on a broader meaning. This is reflected in public confidence in law and order, the pace of development, the revival of cultural heritage and the expansion of public welfare schemes. Viewed in this context, the atmosphere of joy and security in which people celebrated this Diwali appears to have dispelled the sense of insecurity that prevailed a decade ago.

Good governance does not merely mean the smooth functioning of government machinery; it also means translating the sensitivity of governance into people's everyday lives. When citizens feel secure, welfare reaches the homes of the poor, entrepreneurs get opportunities and new avenues of livelihood emerge by connecting tradition with development, Diwali’s light acquires its true meaning. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Diwali in Uttar Pradesh is increasingly being presented as a reflection of good governance, cultural consciousness and public trust.

Freedom From Fear: The Foundation Of Good Governance

One of the oldest lessons of political philosophy is that the foremost duty of governance is to make citizens feel safe. A society living in fear can neither celebrate festivals freely nor undertake enterprise or dream of a better future. Chanakya stated that a king’s happiness lies in the happiness of his people. On the night of November 8, when lamps illuminated villages and cities across the state, another sentiment shone alongside their flames: a sense of security that had taken root among the people.

CM Yogi’s assertion that law and order is the identity of the new Uttar Pradesh reflects his philosophy of governance. One ideological point needs clarification here. Freedom and order are often portrayed as rivals, as though one must be curtailed to strengthen the other. However, this is a misconception. Wherever anarchy prevails, it is the freedom of the weakest that is compromised first. The strict and impartial enforcement of the law, therefore, essentially means standing up for the ordinary citizen.

In his vision of Ram Rajya, Tulsidas portrayed a state in which freedom from physical, divine and material suffering was central to meaningful governance. Freedom from fear is the modern expression of that same tradition.

The purpose of the state is to protect the weak from the injustice of the powerful. When this responsibility is not adequately fulfilled, the law remains confined to books and the principle of 'might is right' prevails in society. People in Uttar Pradesh are well acquainted with this experience. They remember a time when an area's identity was determined by its strongman and lodging a complaint at a police station was considered an act of courage.

Before festivals, the police were primarily concerned with preventing anything from going wrong. Today, that mindset has changed. Meetings are held ahead of festivals, sensitive locations are monitored, those spreading rumours are kept under watch, and the visible presence of police personnel in markets reassures people about their safety. This change is not merely administrative but psychological. The real success of law and order lies precisely in the confidence it inspires among citizens.

Yogi Government's Emphasis On Rule Of Law

CM Yogi Adityanath has placed law and order at the centre of his governance priorities from the beginning. His position has been clear: the rule of law is non-negotiable. During a Janta Darshan at the end of September, he described law and order as the identity of the new Uttar Pradesh and said that those obstructing it would be taught a lesson.

The underlying principle of this approach is that zero tolerance towards crime is not merely about strictness; it is a fundamental condition for justice. A system that is lenient towards criminals is, in reality, harsh towards victims.

Security during festivals is the most challenging test of this principle. In a state like Uttar Pradesh, where the population runs into crores and lakhs of people take to the streets together during festivals, managing crowds and maintaining communal harmony is no easy task. Markets are crowded during Diwali, firecracker shops remain open late into the night, and processions and fairs are organised. In such circumstances, the successful conclusion of the festival without any major untoward incident reflects the preparedness of the police and administration.

In March too, the CM had highlighted the peaceful celebration of festivals across the state as an example of the transformation in law and order. The argument is compelling: governance in a state where festivals conclude without tension cannot be described as lax.

How Security Boosts Economic Confidence

A fear-free environment benefits traders and small shopkeepers in particular. Diwali is the biggest opportunity of the year for many to earn a livelihood. Sweet shop owners, cloth merchants, jewellers, small traders and those selling earthen lamps and decorative lights all put a substantial part of their capital at stake during this period.

They take this risk only when they are confident that their shops, goods and lives are safe. When the fear of robbery, extortion and forced collection of money declines, capital flows into the market, adding to its vibrancy. In this way, law and order translates directly into economic confidence, which is why a secure environment is considered the first step towards development.

Women's Safety And Communal Harmony

One of the most sensitive aspects of this confidence is women's safety. Women going to markets and temples and distributing sweets among neighbours on festival evenings should be a normal sight. However, this requires a secure environment. The expressions of happiness on the faces of women and others during this Diwali were, in essence, indicative of the sense of security that had developed among them.

Communal harmony was also openly visible during Diwali. The UP government's message that, regardless of whose festival is being celebrated, anyone attempting to disrupt it will not be spared is intended to inspire trust rather than fear. A fear-free Diwali means that no community should feel apprehensive and no miscreant should feel free to act with impunity.

The central message of Diwali is the victory of light over darkness. From the perspective of governance, fear is the greatest form of darkness. On the night when crores of homes across the state were illuminated without apprehension, it was demonstrated that a lamp's flame can burn fearlessly only when the law stands behind it.

For the past decade, Uttar Pradesh has celebrated a fear-free Diwali, and every citizen hopes that the same sense of security, joy and brightness will continue to prevail during every festival in the years to come.