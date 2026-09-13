The 2029 Lok Sabha election, and the state polls that precede it, will be a genuine litmus test for the Congress. India’s political weather is changing, sometimes visibly, sometimes by degrees. After three terms, anti-incumbency against the Narendra Modi government is no longer an abstract possibility. How deep the discontent runs is still being measured, but the Gen Z protests over the NEET paper leak, and the larger mood they revealed, made one thing unmistakable: resentment is real, and it has found a voice.

That is why the Congress is trying to occupy the space that has opened. Rahul Gandhi has begun outreach with younger voters and is, more quietly, attempting something harder: loosening the old architecture of loyalists whose roles have long constrained the party’s growth. New faces, and younger ones, are being moved into organisational positions. The latest AICC reshuffle is not a routine administrative tidy-up. It is an effort to recover political balance before the next round of contests.

Sachin Pilot’s appointment as general secretary in charge of Punjab puts a leader known for managing factions at the centre of one of the party’s most divided state units. Bhupesh Baghel has been shifted to Assam rather than shown the door; a reassignment, not a purge. The changes travel further. Randeep Singh Surjewala has been given Gujarat while keeping Karnataka. Fresh charges have been allotted for Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. At the national level, Jitendra Singh, Ramesh Chennithala and Manickam Tagore have been dropped as general secretaries; Mukul Wasnik has lost Gujarat.

For the Congress, this is an attempt to impose accountability and to stir state units that have grown sluggish. Appointments, however, cannot by themselves dissolve factionalism. Pilot’s real test will be whether organisational authority can be turned into unity, discipline and electoral momentum. Without that conversion, the reshuffle will remain a rearrangement of names rather than a change of fortunes.

Read The Reshuffle As A 2029 Exercise

Rahul Gandhi is placing people where work, not speeches, will count. This is not housekeeping. It is an early map of the battlefield. Punjab votes in early 2027. Gujarat votes later that year. Those dates sit between now and the next general election, which is why the high command moved first in states that need long political labour rather than a last month of rallies. Pilot comes from Chhattisgarh to Punjab. Surjewala keeps Karnataka, where he managed the 2023 victory and the 3 June transfer of power from Siddaramaiah to D.K. Shivakumar, and now adds Gujarat.

Sukhdeo Bhagat takes Chhattisgarh. Sirivella Prasad takes Maharashtra after Ramesh Chennithala became Kerala Home Minister. P.V. Mohan takes Andhra Pradesh after Manickam Tagore became the Tamil Nadu Congress president. Jitendra Singh is out of Assam. Mukul Wasnik has lost Gujarat but remains a general secretary. The pattern is consistent. Leaders who can manage transitions are being stretched across harder ground. Leaders tied to weak recent results are being thanked and moved. The Congress wants a record of who delivered what, so 2029 is not another season of improvisation.

Punjab Is Most Revealing Assignment

Putting Pilot in Punjab gives Rahul a nationally known politician a hard state job. Congress cannot afford another election fought as a family quarrel. In 2022 the party fell from 77 Assembly seats to 18. The Aam Aadmi Party took 92. The Congress vote share sank to about 23 per cent. Captain Amarinder Singh walked away. Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Singh Channi pulled apart.

The argument has not ended. In July, the high command retained Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as Punjab Congress president and made Channi campaign committee chairman. The compromise satisfied nobody. The Channi camp, with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and others, wanted Warring removed. Baghel, who took charge in February 2025, was accused of leaning toward the state president. A Delhi meeting chaired by Rahul, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra present, preceded the change.

Pilot arrives as an outsider with a useful biography. He rebuilt Congress in Rajasthan after 2013, served as deputy chief minister, rebelled, survived, and later worked as a Kerala poll observer. He is not from Punjab. That distance is the point. Both camps welcomed him in public. Private suspicion remains. His job is to make the unit an electoral machine. In 2024, fighting separately from AAP, Congress still won seven of Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats. That is a base, not a government. 2027 will decide whether Congress challenges Bhagwant Mann or watches others divide the rest.

Delhi Trying To Create Accountability

The wider appointments hint at a colder method. For years general secretary posts rewarded loyalty. Results were optional. This round is different. Jitendra Singh, long tied to Assam and close to the Gandhi family, is out after the Assam collapse earlier this year. Ramesh Chennithala leaves Maharashtra after becoming Kerala’s home minister. Tagore leaves Andhra for Tamil Nadu Congress. Mukul Wasnik stays a general secretary but loses Gujarat.

Baghel’s transfer to Assam is carefully worded. He is a former chief minister and an OBC face, moved from a poll-bound crisis to a state that needs rebuilding. That is displeasure without a purge. Surjewala’s double charge is the other signal. Karnataka remains Congress’s most important southern government. Giving him Gujarat is a bet that one organiser can run two clocks. In 2022 the BJP took 156 of 182 seats. Congress fell to 17, its worst showing in decades. Defined territories create a basis for judgement. A leader will be assessed by what he builds on the ground.

Rahul has shown he can generate a national narrative. The yatras, the attack on concentrated wealth, and Chhatron Ki Goonj, the student outreach he wants spread across hundreds of cities, have given him a vocabulary with younger voters. Paper leaks and joblessness have entered his speeches in Kota and Pune. The contest for Gen Z will be noisy.

The harder problem is translation. A speech in Pune does not produce a winning candidate in Rajkot or a united committee in Ludhiana. Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab each demand a different politics. In Gujarat the opponent is a hegemonic BJP. In Punjab it is an incumbent AAP government. In Maharashtra Congress is one partner in a crowded field. In Chhattisgarh it is trying to recover a state lost in 2023. In Andhra it faces a TDP-BJP combination. Parliament gives Rahul a stage. State elections decide whether that stage becomes coalition arithmetic in 2029. The BJP became dominant by owning local units. Congress cannot shortcut that work with a better speech.

2029 Will Be Decided Before 2029

That is the central message. If Congress wants to turn 99 Lok Sabha seats into a serious challenge to the BJP, it needs working state organisations well before the national campaign begins. Punjab and Gujarat in 2027 are rehearsals. A revival in Punjab would tell the Hindi heartland that Congress can still win a big state. A rise in Gujarat would tell allies that Modi’s fortress can be scratched. Failure in both would shrink 2029 to another opposition bench argument.

Pilot’s Punjab assignment is therefore less about a new visiting card than about whether Rahul can build a Congress capable of fighting state by state. Surjewala’s Gujarat brief asks the same question in a harsher climate. The dropped names ask it in reverse. Loyalty is no longer a shield when a unit fails. Rahul is trying to replace old loyalists with managers held to results. The intention is visible. The outcome is not. Indian voters have watched Congress reshuffles for a decade and then watched the same factions return. Pilot will be tested in Chandigarh committee rooms, not in Delhi statements. If he can make Warring and Channi work the same list, Congress may enter 2027 as a party. If he cannot, 2029 will look like national ambition on a broken state machine.

(Sayantan Ghosh is the author of two books, Battleground Bengal and The Aam Aadmi Party, and teaches at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata.)