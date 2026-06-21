OPINION | Golden Dome And Sudarshan Chakra: Survival Kits In A New World Order

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's Sudarshan Chakra aims comprehensive missile defense amidst global arms race.

DRDO successfully tested multilayered integrated missile defense system recently.

This kill-web architecture integrates forces against diverse aerial threats.

The costly system deters regional threats, enhancing national security.

The ongoing indigenous Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) initiative, known as Sudarshan Chakra, has garnered significant attention as it seeks to establish a robust defense mechanism for India. Recent advancements in this program have bolstered confidence among Indian defense strategists, particularly in light of the challenges posed by other global air- defense systems, such as the American Golden Dome and the prototype developed by China. The Sudarshan Chakra aims to create a comprehensive shield against various aerial threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, and advanced stealth fighters, thereby enhancing India's national security posture in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape.

The current global security environment is characterized by heightened militarization, with major powers feeling increasingly vulnerable and consequently accelerating the deployment of sophisticated air defense systems. These systems can be viewed as essential "survival kits" for nations striving to safeguard their sovereignty against potential adversaries. The United States' Golden Dome project has already elicited strong reactions from China, which perceives it as a destabilizing force that undermines global security, contravenes international space treaties, and exacerbates the arms race in outer space. This dynamic underscores the urgency for nations like India to develop their own advanced defense capabilities to counterbalance these emerging threats.

In response to the Golden Dome project , China has successfully implemented a prototype of a global missile defense and early warning system, which operates as a comprehensive digital network of sensors across various domains, including land, sea, air, and space. This system is designed to detect and respond to threats in real time, thereby enhancing China's defensive capabilities.

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Meanwhile, the successful testing of India's multilayered missile defense umbrella by the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on June 11-12 has instilled optimism in India regarding the feasibility of a reliable defense system. Following the announcement of the Golden Dome by the U.S. President in January, 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated a commitment to the Sudarshan Chakra initiative during his independence day speech last year, emphasizing the need for a multi-layered security framework that integrates advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and physical infrastructure to address India's evolving threat landscape. The United States pioneered the deployment of anti-missile systems with the introduction of the Patriot missile during the Gulf War in 1991. Since then, the U.S. has made significant advancements in its defensive capabilities, developing a range of sophisticated systems such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) as part of a comprehensive Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) program.

Following the United States, countries like Israel, Russia, and China have established their own missile defense systems, and India is poised to become the fifth nation to enter this costly and perilous arms race. The decision to enhance national security through the deployment of various missile defense systems and weapon platforms comes with significant financial implications for India. The country faces the daunting challenge of defending itself against a spectrum of aerial threats, including long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, and stealth aircraft. As India embarks on this ambitious defense strategy, the financial burden on the nation’s economy is expected to be substantial, raising concerns about the sustainability of such expenditures.

In the contemporary landscape of warfare, a diverse array of aerial threats necessitates the establishment of an integrated defense system. The U.S. Pentagon has projected that implementing such a complex defensive mechanism could require an investment of approximately USD 175 billion over three years, with an initial allocation of USD 25 billion already disbursed. While Indian authorities have not disclosed a detailed budget for their missile defense initiatives, one can infer the potential costs by considering the acquisition of five Russian S-400 anti-missile systems, which alone amounted to over USD 5.25 billion. This raises critical questions about the scale of defense systems required to secure India's borders with China and Pakistan, as well as the imperative to protect densely populated urban areas and vital economic and strategic installations.

In response to this need, the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested an integrated defense system, showcasing multiple critical technologies designed to counter various enemy threats. Over the course of two days, specifically June 11 and 12, three consecutive flight tests were conducted to validate a multi-layered defense strategy aimed at intercepting long-range ballistic missiles. The architecture of the Sudarshan Chakra system is ingeniously designed as a kill-web, which interconnects sensors, shooters, and command nodes across the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. This integration ensures rapid detection and interception of potential threats, thereby safeguarding critical infrastructure and offensive military formations. The operational insights gained from Operation Sindoor against Pakistan have been instrumental in refining the Sudarshan Chakra mission, particularly in establishing layered defenses that effectively neutralize unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and missile attacks.

This advancement empowers India to effectively counter any aerial assault, reinforcing national security. However, as the global landscape becomes increasingly dominated by an arms race that diverts essential resources away from societal development, India finds itself compelled to invest billions of dollars in establishing a protective defense umbrella.

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The landscape of air defense has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, particularly with the advancements in missile technology and the introduction of various combat systems. While the United States has made strides with its Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems, the emergence of combat drones, kamikaze drones, low-flying rockets, and supersonic cruise missiles has fundamentally altered the dynamics of air defense deployment. These developments necessitate a re-evaluation of existing strategies, as the interconnected network of air defense systems must now contend with a broader array of threats. The increasing sophistication of long-range ballistic missiles and other aerial threats has prompted nations to rethink their defensive postures, leading to a more complex and multifaceted approach to air defense.



In light of the growing collaboration between China and Pakistan in expanding their unconventional missile capabilities, Indian security planners have been compelled to devise a comprehensive and integrated air defense strategy. The need to counter long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), cruise missiles, drones, and rockets has become paramount, prompting Indian scientists to focus on developing effective countermeasures. The strategic landscape is further complicated by China's pursuit of parity with U.S. military capabilities, which indirectly influences India's defense posture. As a result, the deployment of anti-missile systems under initiatives such as Project Kusha has gained critical importance, ensuring that India's defense systems are equipped to deter potential threats from both China and Pakistan.

To effectively deter any preemptive nuclear strike from Pakistan or China, it is essential for Indian authorities to communicate a clear message regarding their defensive capabilities. The ability to intercept missile attacks mid-air, coupled with a credible retaliatory threat, is vital for ensuring national security. This deterrence strategy hinges on the establishment of a robust and fail-proof defensive umbrella, achieved through an integrated multi-layered missile defense network. As nations navigate an increasingly competitive global landscape, security planners are actively seeking advanced and costly defense solutions, often referred to as "survival kits." The successful implementation of such systems will not only bolster India's defensive posture but also serve as a significant deterrent against potential aggressors, thereby enhancing regional stability.

(Ranjit Kumar is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst)