OPINION | Deepotsav 2026: The Radiance Of A Cultural Confluence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepotsav-2026 transforms Ayodhya into a global cultural confluence.

International artists showcase Ramayana ideals through diverse performances.

Event emphasizes Lord Ram's universal message of dignity, coexistence.

Written By: Pt Avijeet Chakraborty

When artists from different countries, cultures, and languages bring the ideals of the Ramayana to life through art, music, dance, and theatrical performances at Ram Ki Paidi, the whole world seems to come together in a single rhythm. It proclaims that Shri Ram belongs not to one geographical region, but to the entire world.

When lakhs of lamps twinkle together on the sacred banks of the Saryu in Ramnagari Ayodhya, the sight is not merely a symbol of the victory of light over darkness. It becomes a divine experience that illuminates the inner being of all humanity. Deepotsav-2026 is another such golden chapter, in which the sacred city of Shri Ram, Ayodhya, has emerged on the global stage as one of the largest and most radiant centers of a ‘cultural confluence’. Extending beyond the boundaries of faith, the event has become a grand global platform for artists from India and across the world, where art engages directly in a dialogue with the Divine. When artists from different countries, cultures and languages bring the ideals of the Ramayana to life through their art, music, dance and theatrical performances at Ram Ki Paidi, the entire world appears to come together in a single rhythm. It proclaims that Shri Ram belongs not to one geographical region, but to the entire world.

This Deepotsav, which is set to mark its tenth edition this year, is a living expression of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s faith in and vision for Ayodhya and Shri Ram. The tenth milestone in any journey is not merely a number. It is a moment to pause, look back, and chart the way forward. A decade ago, the resolve to illuminate Ayodhya’s ghats with lamps began as a simple initiative. Today, it has evolved into a global cultural festival awaited not only across India but also around the world. As the glow of lamps merges with the sweetness of languages, the colors of traditional attire, the resonance of folk melodies, and the devotion of people from numerous countries, the festival will move beyond Ayodhya’s boundaries and emerge as a celebration of the world’s cultural consciousness.

The most noteworthy aspect of this year’s event is the staging of Ramlila by artists from five countries, each in their own traditions and styles. Artists from two teams in South Africa, along with those from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Laos and Thailand, will present the story of Shri Ram in their own ways on the sacred land of Ayodhya. Preparations are also underway for artists from the Philippines, Thailand and Russia to participate. This fact itself underscores that Lord Ram is not the heritage of any one geography, language or community. He is the symbol of a human ideal that every culture has recognized, embraced and celebrated in its own voice.

The journey of the Ramayana resonates across numerous countries worldwide. On stages across Southeast Asia, the Ramayana has been brought to life for centuries through dance, theatre and puppetry. Thailand, Laos, Nepal, and Sri Lanka are steeped in the memories of the Ramayana. While the names of characters, costumes, and styles of presentation in Ramlila performances from other countries may differ, the central theme of the story remains the same: the victory of dignity, sacrifice, truth, and duty. These diverse streams will converge in Ayodhya. Just as many rivers flow towards the same ocean, all these performances will appear to flow towards the same essence of Ram.

The greatest strength of Indian culture lies in its inclusive nature. Our tradition has never insisted that truth must be expressed in only one form. This is why the same Ramkatha has been narrated and heard in hundreds of different forms. The international dimension of Deepotsav is a modern extension of this generous outlook. When an African artist stages the slaying of Ravana in their own rhythm, or a Laotian dancer portrays Sita’s anguish through their gestures, audiences will realize that the language of compassion and dharma requires no translation. It travels directly from one heart to another.

The country's diversity will enrich the event just as much. Artists from Assam, Bengal, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala will present performances based on Ramcharitra and the Ramkatha. Every region and every state of India sees Ram through its own emotions and sensibilities. This diversity, from east to west and north to south, bears witness to the unity the name of Ram has woven for centuries. In this sense, the stage in Ayodhya will be both a miniature India and a miniature world. According to the Department of Culture's plan, six small, four medium, and two large stages will be set up, where around 2,500 Indian and foreign artists will showcase their art. This number also reflects the belief that providing a platform for art is one of the most meaningful services to society. Streams of music, dance, and theatre flowing simultaneously across twelve stages will transform Ayodhya into a vibrant capital of art for a few days.

After the consecration of the Ram Temple, Ayodhya's identity has entered a new chapter. The city has now emerged not only as a pilgrimage destination but also as a major center of cultural tourism. A pilgrim comes here for darshan, while a cultural traveler comes for an experience. They wish to hear the story, understand traditions, and feel something new within themselves. The international dimension of Deepotsav brings together two sentiments: devotion with experience, and experience with understanding. It is also important to understand the spiritual message of this cultural confluence. A lamp's special quality is that it burns itself to illuminate others. Even when a thousand lamps are lit from its flame, its own light does not diminish. The dialogue between cultures is much the same. When we welcome the traditions of others onto our platform with respect, our own identity shines even brighter.

The Ramkatha's greatest message is this: dignity is not merely a personal virtue, but the foundation of collective life. Even during his exile, Ram embraced Nishadraj, honored Shabari’s berries, and brought together the vanaras and bears to establish dharma. His entire life exemplifies inclusion and coexistence. The global form of Deepotsav is a contemporary expression of that ideal.

Culture is a bridge that connects human beings across political boundaries. The Ramayana has served as this bridge for centuries, and Ayodhya’s Deepotsav is an opportunity to strengthen it further. Every visitor, regardless of country or language, will experience that light has no nationality and that the struggle to establish dharma is shared across every age and every land. Another major message of Deepotsav-2026 is that India regards its traditions not as objects to be preserved in a museum, but as a medium for multifaceted dialogue.

Pt Avijeet Chakraborty, an internationally renowned Kathak dance expert and India’s cultural ambassador to Fiji.

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