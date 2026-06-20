Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Raut's post intensified Shiv Sena UBT's internal tensions.

Six Lok Sabha MPs' absence fueled defection speculation.

Raut condemned absent MPs, initiating disqualification proceedings.

Shinde's camp claimed support, escalating the political rivalry.

A provocative social media post by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has further escalated tensions within the party, which is already grappling with reports of a possible rebellion by several of its Members of Parliament. Though Raut did not name anyone directly, the timing of the post has sparked widespread speculation that it was aimed at party leaders accused of plotting to abandon the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Social Media Post Adds To Political Storm

The cryptic message comes as Shiv Sena (UBT) faces one of its most serious internal challenges since the dramatic 2022 split that saw Eknath Shinde break away with a large section of legislators and eventually form a new government in Maharashtra.

Raut’s post, shared on Saturday, featured an image bearing the Hindi message, “Kuch log kuttey toh hoty hain, lekin wafa’daar nahi hoty” (Some people may be dogs, but they are not loyal). He accompanied the image with a brief caption: “Jai Maharashtra!”



ALSO READ: 'If You Don't Trust Me, I'll Step Down': Uddhav To Party Workers Amid Shiv Sena Split Crisis

Recent developments have triggered fears of another setback for the Uddhav camp, with reports suggesting that a group of Lok Sabha MPs may be preparing to chart an independent course.

War Of Words Between Rival Sena Camps Intensifies

The latest controversy unfolded against the backdrop of sharp exchanges between leaders of the rival Shiv Sena factions.

Addressing party workers at a recent rally, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde brushed aside criticism from opponents and projected confidence in his leadership.

He said, “Some people have been barking for the last few days. They bark in groups, but a tiger walks alone. This is Shiv Sena.”

Six MPs Missing From Meeting Trigger Defection Speculation

The internal crisis gained momentum earlier this week when six of Shiv Sena (UBT)’s nine Lok Sabha MPs failed to attend a parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi despite a party whip being issued.

Only Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje attended the gathering and publicly reaffirmed their support for Uddhav Thackeray, as per reports.

The absent MPs included Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Bhausaheb Wakchaure. Their absence fueled speculation that a coordinated move may be underway.

Responding to the development, Raut launched a blistering attack on the dissidents. He also confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the lawmakers.

ALSO READ: This Is Just The Trailer’: Eknath Shinde Signals Bigger 2.0 Political Turbulence For Uddhav Camp

Uddhav Camp Vows To Protect Balasaheb’s Legacy

Adding to the intrigue, Shiv Sena MLC Chandrakant Raghuvanshi recently claimed that six MPs had already expressed confidence in Shinde’s leadership, further fueling talk of an operation dubbed “Operation Tiger.”

Despite the mounting uncertainty, Raut maintained that the party remains committed to the ideals of its founder, Balasaheb Thackeray.

He said that Shiv Sena has completed 60 years and Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth centenary was going on. They always draw inspiration from Balasaheb Thackeray and they would continue to fight until the evil is eradicated.