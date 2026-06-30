Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Outgoing Army Chief highlighted Operation Sindoor's precise, disciplined response.

He emphasized future warfare relies on intelligence, technology, information dominance.

LAC border remains stable but sensitive, requiring constant vigilance.

Dwivedi praised the frontline soldier's spirit and commander-soldier bond.

As he prepares to hand over command after completing his tenure as Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi has described Operation Sindoor as one of the defining milestones of his military career. Speaking in an interview, the outgoing Army chief said the operation demonstrated India's ability to respond with precision, discipline and restraint while underlining the changing nature of modern warfare.

Highlighting the significance of the operation, Dwivedi said it reflected India's military preparedness and strategic clarity. “Operation Sindoor was a clear demonstration of India’s resolve, capability and restraint. It was a calibrated military response to terrorism, executed with precision, clear purpose and disciplined planning,” he said, as reported by News18.

Dwivedi pointed out that the mission achieved its objectives within “just 88 hours,” contrasting India's swift response with conflicts around the world that have stretched on for months or even years. He added that future battlefields would increasingly be shaped by intelligence, technology and information dominance.

LAC Situation Stable But Requires Constant Vigilance

Commenting on the security environment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Dwivedi said the overall situation remains calm but continues to demand close attention.

He described the situation as “stable, but sensitive,” adding that the Army's approach is centred on maintaining peace while ensuring operational readiness. According to him, troops remain focused on resolving local issues through established military mechanisms while sustaining a robust deployment posture to deter any potential escalation.

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Four Decades In Uniform Shaped His Leadership

Looking back on more than 40 years of military service, Dwivedi said every assignment contributed to his growth as a leader, though commanding 18 JAK RIF continues to hold a special place in his memory.

"A commanding officer learns the true meaning of leadership from his men… Sometimes it is quiet endurance, discipline, loyalty and the willingness of a soldier to do his duty without seeking recognition. Those lessons never leave you,” he observed.

He also credited his service in the North East, including deployments in Manipur and his tenure as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), for influencing his leadership philosophy. Those experiences, he said, reinforced the importance of patience, understanding local sensitivities and building trust with people on the ground.

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‘The Bond Between A Commander And His Soldier Endures’

Dwivedi said Operation Sindoor would remain among the most memorable moments of his career because it brought together every essential element of modern military operations.

“It tested readiness, jointness, precision, restraint and national resolve. It also reaffirmed my belief that the Indian soldier, when backed by clear intent, sound planning and national will, can deliver decisive outcomes in the most demanding circumstances,” he stated.

As he prepares to demit office, the outgoing Army chief said the lasting image he will carry is not of strategy rooms or command centres, but of the soldier serving on the frontlines.

He said the image of a soldier standing guard at a forward post, whether on a mountain ridge, in a counter-terrorism grid or in the desert, will remain with him forever. He added that while ranks and appointments change with time, the bond between a commander and his soldiers remains at the heart of military service and is what he will remember most.