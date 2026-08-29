Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: MM Naravane

Operation Sindoor marked a major shift in India's approach to terrorism, demonstrating that supporters of terrorist groups are not safe, regardless of their location. It targeted those providing support to terrorists, even in places like Muridke and Bahawalpur inside Pakistan.
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Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: Former Army chief MM Naravane
Former Army chief Naravane said Operation Sindoor marked a major shift in India’s Pakistan strategy, targeting terrorist supporters beyond the border. He said Pakistan cannot match India militarily.
- Operation Sindoor marked India's shift targeting terror supporters.
- India demonstrated there is no safe haven for terror backers.
- India-China border dispute talks continue at envoy level.
Input By : Kartik Sagar Samadhiya
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the significance of Operation Sindoor, according to General Naravane?
How did India's strategy in Operation Sindoor differ from previous responses like Uri and Pulwama?
In previous responses, India primarily targeted terrorist camps near the border. Operation Sindoor, however, targeted supporters of terrorists wherever they were located, including inside Pakistan.
What did General Naravane say about the recent India-China talks?
He noted the recent talks between Ajit Doval and Wang Yi were the 25th round of Special Representatives discussions, not a new development. Disputes between India and China sometimes arise because the border has not been demarcated.
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