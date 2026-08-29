Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: MM Naravane

India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaOperation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: Former Army chief MM Naravane

Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: Former Army chief MM Naravane

Former Army chief Naravane said Operation Sindoor marked a major shift in India’s Pakistan strategy, targeting terrorist supporters beyond the border. He said Pakistan cannot match India militarily.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Operation Sindoor marked India's shift targeting terror supporters.
  • India demonstrated there is no safe haven for terror backers.
  • India-China border dispute talks continue at envoy level.

Former Army Chief General MM Naravane on Saturday said Operation Sindoor marked a major shift in India’s approach towards Pakistan, particularly in how it responds to terrorism and those who support terrorist groups.

Speaking to the media after attending a private event in Vadodara aimed at promoting the start-up ecosystem, Naravane said the operation, launched following the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrated that those supporting terrorists could no longer assume they would be safe, regardless of where they were located.

Naravane, who served as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff, described Operation Sindoor as a necessary response to the Pahalgam attack. Referring to previous terror attacks, including Uri and Pulwama, he said India’s military responses had earlier largely focused on terrorist infrastructure near the border.

Also Read: Influencer Manjeet Kaur Dies Weeks After Allegedly Being Tied To Tree, Set On Fire

‘Major Shift In India’s Approach’

“Earlier, whenever such attacks took place, like after Uri and Pulwama, the Balakot strike, we mostly targeted terrorist camps near the border. But this time, their supporters and those providing support to them were targeted, wherever they were,” Naravane said.

He said the strikes also targeted locations inside Pakistan, including Muridke and Bahawalpur, from where support was allegedly provided to terrorists.

“Therefore, this was a very significant change in our approach. India has shown that those supporting terrorism, wherever they may be, cannot escape,” he said.

Citing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Naravane said India had demonstrated that it was prepared to enter terrorist territory and eliminate threats, leaving no safe haven for those supporting terrorism.

‘Pakistan Is Nowhere Close To India’

Naravane said there was no reason for concern and that India would take appropriate action at the right time if required.

Asked whether Pakistan was capable of matching India, he said it was not.

On India-China relations, Naravane said the recent talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi should be viewed in the context of the longstanding border dispute between the two countries.

He noted that the meeting was the 25th round of talks between the two sides at the level of Special Representatives and was not a new development.

Naravane said disputes between India and China sometimes arise because the border has not been demarcated.

Theatre Commands Debate Not New

On the proposed theatre command structure, Naravane said discussions on the “theatrisation” of the armed forces had begun after the Kargil War.

“This is not a new concept. Such discussions first began after the Kargil War. It has been 25 to 26 years since then,” he said.

Input By : Kartik Sagar Samadhiya

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the significance of Operation Sindoor, according to General Naravane?

Operation Sindoor marked a major shift in India's approach to terrorism, demonstrating that supporters of terrorist groups are not safe, regardless of their location. It targeted those providing support to terrorists, even in places like Muridke and Bahawalpur inside Pakistan.

How did India's strategy in Operation Sindoor differ from previous responses like Uri and Pulwama?

In previous responses, India primarily targeted terrorist camps near the border. Operation Sindoor, however, targeted supporters of terrorists wherever they were located, including inside Pakistan.

What did General Naravane say about the recent India-China talks?

He noted the recent talks between Ajit Doval and Wang Yi were the 25th round of Special Representatives discussions, not a new development. Disputes between India and China sometimes arise because the border has not been demarcated.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 29 Aug 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
MM Naravane Former Army Chief Pakistan Operation Sindoor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: Former Army chief MM Naravane
Operation Sindoor Marked Major Shift In India’s Pakistan Policy: MM Naravane
India
Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Under SC/ST Act Over ‘Purification’ Of Kharge, Targets BJP-RSS
Rahul Gandhi Demands FIR Over ‘Purification’ Of Kharge, Targets BJP-RSS
India
Controversy Erupts Over BJP Karnataka's 'Dimaagi Naxals' Post; CJP Leader Hits Back
Controversy Erupts Over BJP Karnataka's 'Dimaagi Naxals' Post; CJP Leader Hits Back
India
Kharge Urges PM Modi, Shah To Deploy NDRF In Flood-Hit Nepal As 320 Indians Remain Untraceable
Kharge Urges PM Modi, Shah To Intensify Rescue Of Indians Stranded In Flood-Hit Nepal
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Politics: Nitin Nabin Summons 3 Delhi MPs Over Visit to Sajjan Kumar’s Residence
UP Politics: CM Yogi Sounds Mission 2027 Bugle in Deoria, Highlights Jobs, Welfare and Governance
Hospital Fire: Panic in Bareilly as Navodaya Hospital Fills With Smoke, 150 Patients Shifted
Monsoon Alert: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood Threat in MP, UP and Uttarakhand, Rivers Swell
Nepal Disaster Update: Death Toll Rises to 626, Nearly 2,500 Still Missing as Rescue Continues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget