Operation Sindoor was a significant counter-terror military campaign launched by India on May 7, 2025. It was a direct response to the Pahalgam attack.
One Year Of Operation Sindoor: India Remembers Mission That Shook The Status Quo
One Year Of Operation Sindoor: A year after Operation Sindoor, India remembers the massive tri-service offensive launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
- Operation Sindoor launched May 7, 2025, as response to Pahalgam attack.
- Tri-service offensive struck terror bases and military assets inside Pakistan.
- Operation demonstrated India's decisive counter-terror doctrine and resolve.
- Defence Minister praises mission for courage, coordination, and precision.
One Year Of Operation Sindoor: Exactly a year ago, India launched Operation Sindoor, a sweeping military campaign that would go on to become one of the country’s most significant counter-terror operations in recent decades. Conducted in the early hours of May 7, 2025, the offensive was India’s direct response to the deadly Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22.
Led by the Indian Air Force with support from the Army and Navy, the operation targeted terror infrastructure and military assets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Advanced cruise missiles, armed drones and precision-guided glide bombs were deployed during the mission, leaving several strategic locations heavily damaged.
Precision Strikes Target Terror Infrastructure
Indian forces struck multiple high-value targets linked to terror groups operating across the border. Among the locations hit were the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and a major base of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.
The operation also reportedly damaged aircraft, radar systems and military hangars, significantly weakening operational capabilities in the targeted regions. The strikes triggered a brief military confrontation between India and Pakistan, sharply escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
Indian intelligence agencies had, in the weeks following the Pahalgam attack, gathered evidence suggesting that the attackers operated from highly organised camps in Pakistan and PoK, using encrypted communication networks and professional cover structures.
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Rajnath Singh Hails Armed Forces
Marking the first anniversary of the operation, Rajnath Singh praised the armed forces for executing the mission with precision and coordination. “Operation Sindoor showcased extraordinary courage, flawless coordination, and unmatched precision. It set a benchmark for modern military operations and highlighted India’s steady march towards Atmanirbharta,” Singh said.
On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services,… pic.twitter.com/r8pVDnEoYV— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2026
The Army’s public information wing described the mission as a “calibrated and resolute response” while reiterating India’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and delivering justice against terrorism.
The Indian Air Force also released a sharply worded statement following the strikes: “Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory. India forgets nothing. India forgives nothing.”
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Modi’s Warning And India’s New Security Doctrine
During the operation, Narendra Modi issued a strong message in a video statement, saying: “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”
Security analysts now view Operation Sindoor as a defining moment in India’s modern military strategy. Beyond targeting terror camps, the mission signalled a broader shift in India’s counter-terror doctrine, one aimed at dismantling the infrastructure, logistics and support systems sustaining militancy across the border.
One year later, Operation Sindoor continues to be remembered as a landmark tri-service mission that reshaped regional security calculations and demonstrated India’s willingness to respond decisively to acts of terror.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was Operation Sindoor?
What was the objective of Operation Sindoor?
The operation targeted terror infrastructure and military assets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It aimed to dismantle the support systems sustaining militancy across the border.
Which Indian forces participated in Operation Sindoor?
Operation Sindoor was led by the Indian Air Force with support from the Army and Navy. It was a tri-service mission.
What was the significance of Operation Sindoor?
Operation Sindoor is viewed as a defining moment in India's modern military strategy. It signaled a shift in counter-terror doctrine and reshaped regional security calculations.
How did Indian officials react to Operation Sindoor?
Rajnath Singh praised the armed forces for their precision and coordination, calling it a benchmark for modern military operations. Narendra Modi issued a strong warning against terrorists and their backers.