One Year Of Operation Sindoor: India Remembers Mission That Shook The Status Quo

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Operation Sindoor launched May 7, 2025, as response to Pahalgam attack.

Tri-service offensive struck terror bases and military assets inside Pakistan.

Operation demonstrated India's decisive counter-terror doctrine and resolve.

Defence Minister praises mission for courage, coordination, and precision.

One Year Of Operation Sindoor: Exactly a year ago, India launched Operation Sindoor, a sweeping military campaign that would go on to become one of the country’s most significant counter-terror operations in recent decades. Conducted in the early hours of May 7, 2025, the offensive was India’s direct response to the deadly Pahalgam attack in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22.

Led by the Indian Air Force with support from the Army and Navy, the operation targeted terror infrastructure and military assets deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Advanced cruise missiles, armed drones and precision-guided glide bombs were deployed during the mission, leaving several strategic locations heavily damaged.

Precision Strikes Target Terror Infrastructure

Indian forces struck multiple high-value targets linked to terror groups operating across the border. Among the locations hit were the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and a major base of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The operation also reportedly damaged aircraft, radar systems and military hangars, significantly weakening operational capabilities in the targeted regions. The strikes triggered a brief military confrontation between India and Pakistan, sharply escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.



Indian intelligence agencies had, in the weeks following the Pahalgam attack, gathered evidence suggesting that the attackers operated from highly organised camps in Pakistan and PoK, using encrypted communication networks and professional cover structures.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

Rajnath Singh Hails Armed Forces

Marking the first anniversary of the operation, Rajnath Singh praised the armed forces for executing the mission with precision and coordination. “Operation Sindoor showcased extraordinary courage, flawless coordination, and unmatched precision. It set a benchmark for modern military operations and highlighted India’s steady march towards Atmanirbharta,” Singh said.

On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services,… pic.twitter.com/r8pVDnEoYV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2026

The Army’s public information wing described the mission as a “calibrated and resolute response” while reiterating India’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and delivering justice against terrorism.

The Indian Air Force also released a sharply worded statement following the strikes: “Justice served. Precise in action, eternal in memory. India forgets nothing. India forgives nothing.”

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Governor Not Satisfied With TVK’s Numbers: What Are Vijay’s Options?

Modi’s Warning And India’s New Security Doctrine

During the operation, Narendra Modi issued a strong message in a video statement, saying: “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers.”

Security analysts now view Operation Sindoor as a defining moment in India’s modern military strategy. Beyond targeting terror camps, the mission signalled a broader shift in India’s counter-terror doctrine, one aimed at dismantling the infrastructure, logistics and support systems sustaining militancy across the border.

One year later, Operation Sindoor continues to be remembered as a landmark tri-service mission that reshaped regional security calculations and demonstrated India’s willingness to respond decisively to acts of terror.