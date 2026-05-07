Sirf Hungama Khada Karna Maqsad Nahi’: Ex-DGMO Rajiv Ghai's Sharp Message To Pak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Operation Sindoor marked a strategic shift in India's counter-terrorism doctrine.

The mission retaliated for the Pahalgam attack, destroying terror infrastructure.

Nine terror launchpads were destroyed, eliminating over 100 militants.

The operation signaled a decisive response to future terror attacks.

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, former Director General of Military Operations Rajiv Ghai described the mission as a watershed moment in India’s evolving security doctrine, saying the operation fundamentally altered the country’s approach to counter-terrorism.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Lieutenant General Ghai said the offensive launched on May 7, 2025, was not just a military response but a strategic shift aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure beyond India’s borders.

The operation was carried out in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

“A year ago, as DGMO, I witnessed not just an operation but a defining moment in our strategic journey. India deliberately moved beyond its earlier methods, striking terror bases across the Line of Control and the international boundary,” Ghai said, as per ANI.

‘Beginning, Not The End’

Ghai stressed that Operation Sindoor represented the start of a more assertive counter-terror framework rather than a one-time response.

Calling it “the beginning, not the end” of India’s fight against terrorism, he said the country remained committed to defending its sovereignty and citizens with “professionalism and responsibility.”

Quoting poetically during his address, Ghai added: “Sirf hungama khada karna mera maqsad nahi. Meri koshish hai ki yeh soorat badalni chahiye.”

His remarks underscored the broader message India sought to convey through the operation, that future terror attacks would invite a calibrated but decisive response.

ALSO READ: One Year Of Operation Sindoor: India Remembers Mission That Shook The Status Quo

Political Objectives And Military Freedom

According to Ghai, the Union government had laid down clear political and military goals while granting the armed forces complete operational freedom during the mission.

He explained that the operation aimed not only to eliminate terror launchpads but also to disrupt planning networks, weaken support systems and deter future aggression.

Ghai highlighted that the strikes were executed with “precision, proportionality and strategic restraint,” presenting them as evidence of India’s ability to conduct high-impact operations while avoiding uncontrolled escalation.

Nine Terror Launchpads Destroyed

During Operation Sindoor, Indian forces targeted nine major terror launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The strikes reportedly hit facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to official accounts, more than 100 militants were eliminated during the operation, making it one of India’s most extensive and decisive counter-terror offensives in recent years.

One year later, Operation Sindoor continues to be viewed as a defining moment in India’s military strategy and regional security posture, with officials maintaining that it reshaped the country’s response framework against cross-border terrorism.