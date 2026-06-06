Pro-Khalistan Slogans Raised At Golden Temple On Blue Star Anniversary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Operation Blue Star's 42nd anniversary observed with pro-Khalistan protests.

Extensive security deployed across Amritsar city for the occasion.

The 1984 operation's painful legacy still shapes Punjab politics.

The 42nd anniversary of Operation Blue Star was observed in Amritsar on Saturday amid tight security arrangements and renewed displays of support for the Khalistan movement inside the Golden Temple complex. As devotees and visitors gathered at Sikhism's holiest shrine, groups of protestors raised pro-Khalistan slogans and displayed posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Damdami Taksal leader who was killed during the Indian Army's 1984 operation.

Massive Security Deployment Across Amritsar

Authorities had put in place an extensive security apparatus ahead of the anniversary, anticipating large gatherings and heightened emotions surrounding the occasion. Punjab Police deployed nearly 4,000 personnel across Amritsar and nearby areas. The force included around 2,000 officers brought in from outside the district, while another 2,000 local police personnel remained on alert, as per a report on Hindutan Times. In addition, 30 gazetted officers were assigned supervisory responsibilities to monitor the security situation.

To strengthen the security framework, five companies of the Central Armed Police Forces were also stationed in the city.

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Operation Blue Star: A Defining Moment in Indian History

Operation Blue Star was launched on June 6, 1984, under the government of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The military operation was aimed at removing armed militants led by Bhindranwale, who had established a presence inside the Golden Temple complex and were accused of stockpiling weapons.

The operation resulted in the death of Bhindranwale and many of his followers. It also caused significant damage to parts of the shrine complex, triggering widespread anger among sections of the Sikh community.

The consequences of the operation extended far beyond Punjab. On October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. Her killing was followed by anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country, resulting in one of the darkest periods in modern Indian history.

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Legacy Of 1984 Continues To Shape Punjab Politics

More than four decades later, Operation Blue Star remains a deeply emotional and politically charged issue. For many Sikhs, the operation symbolizes a painful assault on their holiest religious site. Others view it as a necessary step taken by the state to counter militancy and restore order.