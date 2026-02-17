The timing of the trip coincides with ongoing discussions about a leadership transition in Karnataka, leading to speculation about political motives behind the travel.
Tour Or Political Tactic? ‘Operation Australia’ Fuels Siddaramaiah–Shivakumar Power-Sharing Tensions
Congress MLAs’ Australia–New Zealand trip sparks leadership buzz in Karnataka amid Siddaramaiah–Shivakumar tensions.
A proposed overseas trip by a group of Congress legislators has added a fresh twist to the ongoing power-sharing tensions in Karnataka, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are widely seen as locked in a delicate balancing act. While the lawmakers insist the journey is purely personal, the timing has amplified political speculation within the ruling party.
Operation Australia: From “Family Visit” To Political Flashpoint
According to party sources known to Times of India, around 27 MLAs and MLCs are set to leave for Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, with plans to return on March 1. The initial request reportedly came from 17 legislators who sought no-objection certificates from the Assembly secretariat for what was described as a family visit.
Though those travelling have maintained that the trip is meant as a short break from routine responsibilities, the development comes amid intensified discussion about a possible leadership transition in the state.
The number of participants later swelled, drawing attention within party circles as well.
Leadership Speculation In The Background
The tour’s political undertones have not gone unnoticed. It coincides with reported efforts by Shivakumar to convene a Congress Legislature Party meeting later this month — a move interpreted by some as part of a renewed push for a change in leadership.
Supporters of Siddaramaiah view the foreign trip as a show of strength, signaling that a substantial bloc of legislators remains aligned with him, as per India Today. The optics of nearly two dozen lawmakers travelling together have inevitably deepened the perception of factional positioning.
Minister Steps Back Amid Scrutiny
The controversy escalated after it emerged that the visit was initially framed as a “study tour” focused on animal husbandry practices. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, considered close to Siddaramaiah, withdrew from the delegation following criticism over funding and relevance.
The Opposition swiftly labelled the trip a taxpayer-funded junket. Both the Congress party and the state government countered that legislators would cover their own expenses. Despite that clarification, questions lingered over why the Animal Husbandry Department had been tasked with organising the visit and whether official machinery was being used, as per India Today.
There were also reports that Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, another Siddaramaiah loyalist, was preparing to sponsor a separate group of legislators, further intensifying debate.
High Command Steps In
The issue has drawn the attention of the Congress high command. Randeep Surjewala is said to have reached out to legislators, advising them to defer their travel plans. While some are believed to have reconsidered, others appear determined to proceed.
