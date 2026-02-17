Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTour Or Political Tactic? ‘Operation Australia’ Fuels Siddaramaiah–Shivakumar Power-Sharing Tensions

Congress MLAs’ Australia–New Zealand trip sparks leadership buzz in Karnataka amid Siddaramaiah–Shivakumar tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A proposed overseas trip by a group of Congress legislators has added a fresh twist to the ongoing power-sharing tensions in Karnataka, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar are widely seen as locked in a delicate balancing act. While the lawmakers insist the journey is purely personal, the timing has amplified political speculation within the ruling party.

Operation Australia: From “Family Visit” To Political Flashpoint

According to party sources known to Times of India, around 27 MLAs and MLCs are set to leave for Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, with plans to return on March 1. The initial request reportedly came from 17 legislators who sought no-objection certificates from the Assembly secretariat for what was described as a family visit. 

Though those travelling have maintained that the trip is meant as a short break from routine responsibilities, the development comes amid intensified discussion about a possible leadership transition in the state.

The number of participants later swelled, drawing attention within party circles as well.

Leadership Speculation In The Background

The tour’s political undertones have not gone unnoticed. It coincides with reported efforts by Shivakumar to convene a Congress Legislature Party meeting later this month — a move interpreted by some as part of a renewed push for a change in leadership.

Supporters of Siddaramaiah view the foreign trip as a show of strength, signaling that a substantial bloc of legislators remains aligned with him, as per India Today. The optics of nearly two dozen lawmakers travelling together have inevitably deepened the perception of factional positioning.

Minister Steps Back Amid Scrutiny

The controversy escalated after it emerged that the visit was initially framed as a “study tour” focused on animal husbandry practices. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh, considered close to Siddaramaiah, withdrew from the delegation following criticism over funding and relevance.

The Opposition swiftly labelled the trip a taxpayer-funded junket. Both the Congress party and the state government countered that legislators would cover their own expenses. Despite that clarification, questions lingered over why the Animal Husbandry Department had been tasked with organising the visit and whether official machinery was being used, as per India Today.

There were also reports that Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, another Siddaramaiah loyalist, was preparing to sponsor a separate group of legislators, further intensifying debate.

High Command Steps In

The issue has drawn the attention of the Congress high command. Randeep Surjewala is said to have reached out to legislators, advising them to defer their travel plans. While some are believed to have reconsidered, others appear determined to proceed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a proposed trip to Australia by Congress legislators causing political speculation?

The timing of the trip coincides with ongoing discussions about a leadership transition in Karnataka, leading to speculation about political motives behind the travel.

What was the initial purpose of the trip to Australia?

The trip was initially requested by some legislators as a family visit and was later described as a 'study tour' on animal husbandry practices.

Who is withdrawing from the Australia trip and why?

Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh has withdrawn due to criticism regarding the funding and relevance of the trip, especially its connection to his department.

How is the Congress high command involved?

The high command, through Randeep Surjewala, has advised legislators to defer their travel plans, with some reportedly reconsidering their participation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
