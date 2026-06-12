One Year After AI-171 Crash: AAIB Investigators Urge Against Speculation, Probe Still Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AAIB extended condolences one year after June 2025 crash.

Investigation follows ICAO norms; preliminary report issued earlier.

Investigators significantly analyzed technical, operational, and human factors.

On the first anniversary of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

In a statement issued on the occasion, the AAIB said it also acknowledged the enduring pain and loss suffered by all those affected by the accident.

Investigation Conducted Under ICAO Norms

The AAIB said the investigation is being carried out in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as amended, and the standards and recommended practices laid down under ICAO Annex 13.

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A preliminary report containing factual information related to the accident was released on July 12, 2025.

Significant Progress In Technical Examination

According to the AAIB, investigators have spent the past year conducting an extensive examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors linked to the crash.

The probe has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject matter experts from relevant organisations.

The bureau said substantial progress has been made in analysing aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance records, operational documentation and other evidence connected to the accident.

Analysis Of Evidence Still Underway

The AAIB stated that evidence collected during the investigation and the results of multiple examinations are currently being analysed in an integrated and comprehensive manner.

It added that further technical evaluations and specialist examinations will continue wherever necessary to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis.

Final Report To Be Released After Completion Of Probe

Reiterating its commitment to a thorough, independent and objective investigation, the AAIB said the final report will be released only after all investigative activities are completed and the required international review and consultation processes under ICAO Annex 13 are concluded.

AAIB Appeals For Restraint

The bureau emphasised that the sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through lessons learned and safety recommendations, and not to assign blame or liability.

It urged all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or drawing premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress.

The AAIB said it remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency and investigative rigour, adding that every aspect of the accident will be examined with utmost care so that the final findings and safety recommendations contribute meaningfully to civil aviation safety.

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