On Cam: Blast Rocks Nowgam Police Station In Srinagar, Officers Injured

A powerful explosion hit the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, injuring officers and causing major damage. Authorities are investigating the cause amid fears of a larger terror threat in the region.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 12:32 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Eight personnel were injured in an accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar while they were taking samples of explosive material seized from Faridabad, officials said. The blast involved a large quantity of ammonium nitrate and occurred as a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), along with police, was inspecting the highly unstable material. Casualties are feared, underscoring the dangers of handling such volatile explosives.

The incident follows closely after a car explosion in New Delhi, which authorities labelled a terrorist attack, claiming 13 lives.

The Nowgam police station had been involved in investigating a recently uncovered terror network, though it is too soon to determine if the blast is connected. The explosion, however, has caused serious structural damage and heightened concerns of a broader security threat in the area.

The investigation links back to the Nowgam police station, where the Station House Officer (SHO) recently uncovered posters linked to the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. These posters, appearing across the region, exposed a disturbing terror network involving highly educated professionals, including doctors.

One key figure, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, arrested in October, was seen putting up posters warning of potential attacks on security forces and “outsiders” in Kashmir. Rather’s arrest on October 27 unveiled a sophisticated terror module, later linked to the Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives earlier this week.

Jammu and Kashmir police described the discovery as part of a “white-collar terror ecosystem,” involving radicalized professionals and students reportedly in contact with handlers from Pakistan and other countries. CCTV footage of areas where the posters appeared helped authorities trace Rather, who previously worked at the Government Medical College in Anantnag before relocating to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Following his arrest, an assault rifle was recovered from Rather’s locker at the medical college, further revealing the depth and reach of the terror network.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 12:16 AM (IST)
