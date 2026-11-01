Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan Wedding: Muslim Cleric Declares Marriage ‘Invalid’ Under Shariat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Marriage solemnized under Special Marriage Act, allowing interfaith union.

The marriage of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan has drawn attention after Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, declared it invalid under Islamic law. Speaking in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the cleric argued that a Muslim cannot marry a non-Muslim through nikah unless the latter embraces Islam before the marriage.

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: On Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's marriage, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi says, "Islam has laid down certain rules and guidelines for marriage. Both the man and the woman must be Muslims. If either one of them is a non-Muslim, the Nikah cannot take place. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is a Muslim, while his wife, Nidhi Razdan, is a non-Muslim. Therefore, according to Islamic principles, a Muslim cannot marry a non-Muslim through Nikah. If such a marriage takes place, it is not considered valid under Islamic law. However, if the non-Muslim partner accepts Islam and embraces the faith before the Nikah, the marriage can be considered valid. That did not happen in this case, so the marriage is not valid according to Islamic principles..." November 1, 2026

His remarks come after the couple shared their wedding announcement on social media, prompting widespread congratulations as well as debate over the religious aspects of their union.

Wedding Moments

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan have shared more pictures from their wedding, offering a glimpse into the intimate ceremony attended by their parents. The photographs show the couple exchanging rings in the presence of their families, capturing moments from the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nidhi Razdan ( Public account ) (@nidhirazdan77)

Omar shared news of the wedding on Saturday, October 31, through a post on Instagram featuring a photograph with Nidhi. In the caption, he wrote, “Yesterday marked the beginning of a new journey.”

The announcement prompted congratulatory messages from social media users, with many extending their wishes to the couple as they began this new chapter together.

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Previous Marriage

The wedding announcement followed Omar’s divorce from his first wife, Payal Singh, which was reported to have been finalised on July 31 2026.

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