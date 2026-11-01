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English NewsNewsIndiaOmar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan Wedding: Muslim Cleric Declares Marriage ‘Invalid’ Under Shariat

Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan Wedding: Muslim Cleric Declares Marriage ‘Invalid’ Under Shariat

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi calls Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan’s marriage invalid under Islamic law, citing religious rules on nikah.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Marriage solemnized under Special Marriage Act, allowing interfaith union.

The marriage of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Razdan has drawn attention after Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, declared it invalid under Islamic law. Speaking in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the cleric argued that a Muslim cannot marry a non-Muslim through nikah unless the latter embraces Islam before the marriage.

His remarks come after the couple shared their wedding announcement on social media, prompting widespread congratulations as well as debate over the religious aspects of their union.

Wedding Moments

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah and Nidhi Razdan have shared more pictures from their wedding, offering a glimpse into the intimate ceremony attended by their parents. The photographs show the couple exchanging rings in the presence of their families, capturing moments from the celebrations. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nidhi Razdan ( Public account ) (@nidhirazdan77)

Omar shared news of the wedding on Saturday, October 31, through a post on Instagram featuring a photograph with Nidhi. In the caption, he wrote, “Yesterday marked the beginning of a new journey.”

The announcement prompted congratulatory messages from social media users, with many extending their wishes to the couple as they began this new chapter together.

Also Read: Chalo Dilli Rally: Rahul Gandhi Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail

Previous Marriage

The wedding announcement followed Omar’s divorce from his first wife, Payal Singh, which was reported to have been finalised on July 31 2026.

Also Read: Chalo Dilli Rally: Rahul Gandhi Says Gyanesh Kumar Will Be Removed As CEC And Sent To Jail

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Omar Abdullah Nidhi Razdan Nidhi Razdan Omar Abdullah Marriage
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