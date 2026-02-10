Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaOppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign

INDIA bloc MPs have moved a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, alleging bias, unfair suspensions, and denial of speaking time to Rahul Gandhi.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 01:23 PM (IST)

In a rare and politically charged move, opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc have tabled a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The notice, backed by 114 Members of Parliament, accuses the Speaker of functioning in a partisan manner and undermining parliamentary conventions, particularly during recent proceedings in the Lower House.

According to opposition leaders, the motion reflects growing frustration over what they describe as repeated instances of selective conduct that have denied them a fair opportunity to raise issues on the floor of the House.

A key trigger for the motion was the Speaker’s handling of the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The opposition claims that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak, despite repeated requests, while members from the ruling side were given ample time.

(More Details Awaited)

Politics: Naravane Book Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash In Parliament

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
