Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign

In a rare and politically charged move, opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc have tabled a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The notice, backed by 114 Members of Parliament, accuses the Speaker of functioning in a partisan manner and undermining parliamentary conventions, particularly during recent proceedings in the Lower House.

According to opposition leaders, the motion reflects growing frustration over what they describe as repeated instances of selective conduct that have denied them a fair opportunity to raise issues on the floor of the House.

A key trigger for the motion was the Speaker’s handling of the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. The opposition claims that Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak, despite repeated requests, while members from the ruling side were given ample time.

(More Details Awaited)