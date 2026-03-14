Coast Guard Rescues Endangered Olive Ridley Turtle Trapped In Ghost Net: WATCH

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The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Sagar freed an endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle that had become entangled in drifting ghost nets in the ocean.

The Olive Ridley turtle, listed as a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is widely known for its spectacular mass nesting events, called arribadas, when thousands of turtles come ashore simultaneously to lay eggs. However, the species faces growing threats from marine pollution and abandoned fishing gear.

Growing Threat From Ghost Nets

Ghost nets, fishing nets that are lost or deliberately discarded at sea, pose a serious danger to marine ecosystems. These drifting nets often trap turtles, dolphins and other marine animals, causing severe injuries or death as they struggle to escape.

The rescue operation underscores the Coast Guard’s continuing commitment to safeguarding marine biodiversity and protecting vulnerable species along India’s vast coastline.

#OpOlivia@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Sagar sighted an #OliveRidley Sea Turtle entangled in ghost net during patrol off #TamilNadu coast on 08 Mar ‘26.



The #ShipStaff promptly attended and freed the endangered 🐢 #WeProtect#MarineEnvironment pic.twitter.com/tmiz7pY7u9 — Defence PRO Chennai (@Def_PRO_Chennai) March 13, 2026

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Odisha Coast A Crucial Nesting Ground

Large numbers of Olive Ridley turtles gather along the coast of Odisha between November and May for nesting. These seasonal migrations are closely monitored as part of Operation Olivia, a major conservation initiative aimed at protecting critical turtle habitats.

Under Operation Olivia, authorities deploy advanced surveillance tools such as drones, patrol vessels and aircraft to keep watch over nesting areas and enforce strict fishing regulations.

Among these measures is the mandatory use of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) on fishing boats, specialised mechanisms designed to allow trapped turtles to escape from fishing nets while retaining the catch. The devices play a crucial role in reducing accidental turtle entanglement during fishing operations.