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HomeNewsIndiaCoast Guard Rescues Endangered Olive Ridley Turtle Trapped In Ghost Net: WATCH

Coast Guard Rescues Endangered Olive Ridley Turtle Trapped In Ghost Net: WATCH

This rescue highlights the threat posed by abandoned fishing gear to marine life, especially during nesting season in Odisha.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Sagar freed an endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle that had become entangled in drifting ghost nets in the ocean.

The Olive Ridley turtle, listed as a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, is widely known for its spectacular mass nesting events, called arribadas, when thousands of turtles come ashore simultaneously to lay eggs. However, the species faces growing threats from marine pollution and abandoned fishing gear.

Growing Threat From Ghost Nets

Ghost nets, fishing nets that are lost or deliberately discarded at sea, pose a serious danger to marine ecosystems. These drifting nets often trap turtles, dolphins and other marine animals, causing severe injuries or death as they struggle to escape.

The rescue operation underscores the Coast Guard’s continuing commitment to safeguarding marine biodiversity and protecting vulnerable species along India’s vast coastline.

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Odisha Coast A Crucial Nesting Ground

Large numbers of Olive Ridley turtles gather along the coast of Odisha between November and May for nesting. These seasonal migrations are closely monitored as part of Operation Olivia, a major conservation initiative aimed at protecting critical turtle habitats.

Under Operation Olivia, authorities deploy advanced surveillance tools such as drones, patrol vessels and aircraft to keep watch over nesting areas and enforce strict fishing regulations.

Among these measures is the mandatory use of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) on fishing boats, specialised mechanisms designed to allow trapped turtles to escape from fishing nets while retaining the catch. The devices play a crucial role in reducing accidental turtle entanglement during fishing operations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What endangered species was recently rescued by the Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Sagar?

The Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Sagar rescued an endangered Olive Ridley sea turtle. The turtle was entangled in ghost nets while at sea.

What are 'ghost nets' and why are they a threat?

Ghost nets are fishing nets lost or discarded at sea. They pose a serious danger by trapping and injuring marine animals like turtles and dolphins.

What is Operation Olivia and where does it focus?

Operation Olivia is a conservation initiative focused on protecting Olive Ridley turtles along the coast of Odisha. It runs from November to May during their nesting season.

What measures are in place to protect turtles during fishing operations?

Fishing boats are mandated to use Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs). These specialized devices allow turtles to escape fishing nets while keeping the catch.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Coast Guard Tamil NAdu Oliver Ridley Sea Turtle
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