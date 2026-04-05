Old Video Of Kumar Vishwas Predicting Raghav Chadha’s Future Goes Viral-Watch

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A resurfaced video of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas has gained traction following the removal of Raghav Chadha as AAP's Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader, with the timing of the clip drawing attention to internal developments within the party. The remarks, now widely circulated, are being viewed against the backdrop of Chadha’s recent sidelining and reported restrictions on his role in parliamentary proceedings.

Removal Triggers Renewed Focus

In the video, Vishwas remarks, “The next target is that young man who has suddenly become famous… the moment I saw this, I knew it was his turn.”

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The clip has gone viral in the wake of Chadha’s removal from the Deputy Leader position in the Rajya Sabha, where he has been replaced by Ashok Mittal. Reports also suggest that he was denied speaking time on a bill, further fuelling discussion around his changing role within the Aam Aadmi Party.

Internal Strains Surface

Reacting to the developments, Chadha said he was “silenced, not defeated”, signalling unease while maintaining a restrained public stance. The episode has prompted fresh scrutiny of the party’s internal functioning and leadership dynamics.

Vishwas, in the same clip, suggests that the party’s high command is deeply insecure and unwilling to allow others to grow-a comment widely interpreted as an indirect reference to Arvind Kejriwal.

With the clip resurfacing at a politically sensitive moment, the developments have reignited debate over decision-making and internal hierarchy within AAP.

Raghav Chadha was removed as Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader on April 2, shortly after which he responded by sharing a video compilation of his interventions in the Rajya Sabha. The post, captioned “Evil Eye”, appeared to signal a pointed reaction to the move, highlighting his parliamentary record while hinting at underlying tensions within the party.