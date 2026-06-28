What Happened During The Alleged 10-Hour 'Digital Blackout' In Pune Murder Case?

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. He was reportedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.
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Offline Phone, Winter Hoodie, Cliff Edge: Inside The 10-Hour 'Digital Blackout' In Pune Murder Probe
Police allege Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was murdered in a plot by his fiancée and her lover. Investigators say digital evidence, CCTV and phone records exposed the alleged cover-up and alibi.
- Businessman Ketan Agarwal allegedly killed by fiancée, her lover.
- Lover Chetan Chaudhary allegedly created alibi, avoided digital traces.
Before You Go
NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal?
What was the alleged motive behind Ketan Agarwal's murder?
The alleged motive was to avoid an arranged marriage between Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal. Siya and Chetan allegedly conspired to kill him.
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