What Happened During The Alleged 10-Hour 'Digital Blackout' In Pune Murder Case?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaOffline Phone, Winter Hoodie, Cliff Edge: Inside The 10-Hour 'Digital Blackout' In Pune Murder Probe

Offline Phone, Winter Hoodie, Cliff Edge: Inside The 10-Hour 'Digital Blackout' In Pune Murder Probe

Police allege Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was murdered in a plot by his fiancée and her lover. Investigators say digital evidence, CCTV and phone records exposed the alleged cover-up and alibi.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Businessman Ketan Agarwal allegedly killed by fiancée, her lover.
  • Lover Chetan Chaudhary allegedly created alibi, avoided digital traces.

Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered as part of a conspiracy hatched by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to avoid an arranged marriage, according to people familiar with the investigation.

An FIR lodged by Ketan's father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, alleges that Siya and Chetan pushed him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort. Investigators believe the plan was set in motion after Siya repeatedly insisted on visiting the fort following the cancellation of an earlier trip on June 4, which allegedly left her upset.

NDTV have shared a detailed timeline of how the alleged conspiracy unfolded on the day of the murder.

7 AM: Digital Trail Switched Off

According to the investigation, Chetan allegedly disabled mobile data on his phone early in the morning to avoid creating a location trail through cell tower records.

8 AM: Creating An Alibi

Investigators claim Chetan left his personal mobile phone at his shop and instructed employees to answer incoming calls, allegedly to create the impression that he had remained at work throughout the day.

Midday: Travelling In 'Digital Stealth'

NDTV alleged that while travelling to Lohagad Fort, Chetan borrowed an employee's mobile phone for essential communication, avoiding the use of his own handset.

2 PM: CCTV Captures Unusual Clothing

Police believe Chetan followed Ketan and Siya up the trekking trail while wearing a thick winter hoodie despite temperatures touching around 33°C, allegedly in an attempt to conceal his identity from CCTV cameras and bystanders.

2.30 PM: Alleged Signal Before The Attack

Investigators suspect that once the trio reached a secluded spot near the Vinchu Kata ridge, Siya allegedly sat down as a pre-arranged signal. Chetan is then accused of emerging from hiding and pushing Ketan nearly 400 feet into the gorge.

5.40 PM: Back Online After Hours

Sources said Chetan restored internet connectivity on his phone after remaining digitally offline for nearly 10 hours and 40 minutes, allegedly believing the absence of location data would strengthen his alibi.

Alibi Allegedly Falls Apart

According to investigators, the alleged cover-up unravelled after police flagged the unusually long period during which Chetan's phone remained offline. CCTV footage reportedly captured him in the distinctive winter hoodie, while investigators also found that someone else had been answering calls made to his phone during the day.

Family Raised Suspicion After Death

On June 18, Ketan left his home, picked up Siya from Kiwale Bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Highway and headed to Lohagad Fort. At around 10.45 am, Siya allegedly called Ketan's mother, claiming he had accidentally fallen into a gorge.

Local residents and police later recovered Ketan from the gorge and rushed him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Three days later, on June 21, Ketan's father and other family members visited the site along with his friends, Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal. According to the FIR, they concluded that the terrain made an accidental fall highly unlikely.

The family also alleged that Siya's phone remained constantly engaged after the incident and that she frequently referred to a "friend" named Chetan, leading them to suspect the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal?

Ketan Agarwal was allegedly murdered by his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. He was reportedly pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.

What was the alleged motive behind Ketan Agarwal's murder?

The alleged motive was to avoid an arranged marriage between Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal. Siya and Chetan allegedly conspired to kill him.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jun 2026 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Murder Case Siya Goyal Ketan Mehta Murder Case Chetan Choudhary
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cleric And Separatist Leader Mirwaiz's Remarks On PM Modi During Friday Sermon Trigger Buzz; Video Goes Viral
Cleric And Separatist Leader Mirwaiz's Remarks On PM Modi During Friday Sermon Trigger Buzz; Video Goes Viral
India
Offline Phone, Winter Hoodie, Cliff Edge: Inside The 10-Hour 'Digital Blackout' In Pune Murder Probe
What Happened During The Alleged 10-Hour 'Digital Blackout' In Pune Murder Case?
India
India Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Karachi Attack Claims, Asks It To Dismantle Terror Network
India Rejects Pakistan's 'Baseless' Karachi Attack Claims, Asks It To Dismantle Terror Network
India
'No Water, No Sanitation': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Remove Basic Facilities After Wangchuk's Hunger Strike
'No Water, No Sanitation': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Remove Basic Facilities
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated
NEWS ALERT: Unverified Claims Circulate Online About Death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and Mass Funeral Events
NEWS ALERT: Claims of US–Iran Military Escalation Surge Amid Reports of Attacks and Counterstrikes
NEWS UPDATE: Ram Temple Donation Probe Deepens as Trust Plans Review, Political Row Intensifies
NEWS ALERT: Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Intensifies as Police Raid Accused Homes Before Court Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget