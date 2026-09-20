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English NewsNewsIndiaOdisha transitioning form ''mine economy'' to ''mind economy'': CM

Odisha transitioning form ''mine economy'' to ''mind economy'': CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (PTI): Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state was transitioning from a "mine economy to mind economy," with a focus on agriculture and clean energ.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Sep 2026 12:10 AM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Sep 19 (PTI): Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state was transitioning from a "mine economy to mind economy," with a focus on agriculture and clean energy.

Referring to the state finance ministers’ conference chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said the event saw extensive discussions on the availability of funds required to realise the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Interacting with reporters upon his return from the national capital, Majhi said, "The Central and State governments need to jointly provide funds to meet the requirements for agricultural logistics, cold chains, and warehousing, which are crucial for the development of the agricultural sector..

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on clean energy, Odisha is also transitioning from conventional energy generation towards clean energy production, he said.

At Friday’s 'Semicon India 2026' conference, the chief minister said that Odisha has achieved unprecedented success in the semiconductor and advanced technology sectors. "Odisha is fully prepared to take the lead in the semiconductor and electronics sectors in Eastern India," Majhi said.

He also stated that approval has been granted for the 'Semiconductor Third Amendment' to encourage the establishment of the semiconductor industry in Odisha. "A decision has been taken to set up a world-class 'Odisha Silicon Valley' — a dedicated semiconductor manufacturing hub — spanning 870 acres at Naraj in Cuttack..

The chief minister said approval has been accorded to the 'National Industry Co-Development Hub on Integrated Power Electronics' project, worth Rs 452 crore, in partnership with IIT Bhubaneswar.

This initiative aims to foster research growth and commercialise research-based knowledge. The Odisha government is contributing Rs 125 crore to this project, Majhi added.

Majhi also stated that this hub would enable the state's meritorious and highly educated youth to secure dignified employment within their own state, rather than having to go abroad. “Through these initiatives, Odisha is transitioning from a 'mine economy' to a 'mind economy'." PTI AAM AAM NSD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 20 September 2026
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