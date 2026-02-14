Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOdisha Signs MoU With Sarvam AI To Build Sovereign AI Hub, Plans 5,000 Jobs With New Capacity Hub

Odisha Signs MoU With Sarvam AI To Build Sovereign AI Hub, Plans 5,000 Jobs With New Capacity Hub

Odisha signs MoU with Sarvam AI to build Sovereign AI Capacity Hub, aiming to become India’s compute backbone and digital leader.

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 04:35 PM (IST)

Odisha has taken a decisive step toward digital transformation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarvam AI on Friday (February 6, 2026) to establish a Sovereign AI Capacity Hub in the state. The initiative is being positioned as a major leap toward strengthening India’s self-reliance in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The proposed hub will operate with a dual focus — strengthening Odisha’s own industrial and governance ecosystem while contributing to India’s broader AI ambitions.

AI Utility For Industry, Skilling And Safety

At the state level, the Sovereign AI Capacity Hub will function as a public AI utility. Advanced AI applications are planned for sectors such as mining, heavy industries, and skill development.

Vision AI systems are expected to enhance safety standards and ensure compliance at industrial sites. Meanwhile, voice-enabled tools that translate Odia to English are likely to help young job seekers improve communication skills and prepare for employment opportunities.

Officials say the integration of AI into core industrial sectors reflects Odisha’s strategy of combining its resource-driven economy with cutting-edge digital technologies.

Aiming To Become India’s Compute Backbone

At the national level, Odisha reportedly plans to position itself as India’s compute backbone by building sovereign AI infrastructure capable of supporting digital platforms across the country. 

By creating high-capacity infrastructure within the state, the project aims to address the gap and reduce dependence on external systems, strengthening India’s technological autonomy.

Toward A Full-Stack Sovereign AI Park

The initiative is also projected to generate over 5,000 high-skilled jobs and lay the foundation for a Full-Stack Sovereign AI Park. This proposed innovation district is likely to integrate compute infrastructure, research institutions, startups, global enterprises, and government-led AI use cases within a single ecosystem.

Beyond industrial applications, the vision includes population-scale voice-enabled AI systems across education, healthcare, agriculture, e-governance, and public safety. Such tools are expected to make public services more accessible, particularly for rural, tribal, and low-literacy communities.

With this move, Odisha is seeking to transition from being merely an adopter of emerging technologies to becoming a central pillar of India’s AI-driven future — blending industrial strength with sovereign digital capability.

Related Video

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts

Published at : 14 Feb 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Odisha
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
India
1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund
1 Dead, 4 Injured After Under-Construction Metro Pillar Collapses In Mumbai's Mulund
World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget