Odisha has taken a decisive step toward digital transformation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarvam AI on Friday (February 6, 2026) to establish a Sovereign AI Capacity Hub in the state. The initiative is being positioned as a major leap toward strengthening India’s self-reliance in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The proposed hub will operate with a dual focus — strengthening Odisha’s own industrial and governance ecosystem while contributing to India’s broader AI ambitions.

AI Utility For Industry, Skilling And Safety

At the state level, the Sovereign AI Capacity Hub will function as a public AI utility. Advanced AI applications are planned for sectors such as mining, heavy industries, and skill development.

Vision AI systems are expected to enhance safety standards and ensure compliance at industrial sites. Meanwhile, voice-enabled tools that translate Odia to English are likely to help young job seekers improve communication skills and prepare for employment opportunities.

Officials say the integration of AI into core industrial sectors reflects Odisha’s strategy of combining its resource-driven economy with cutting-edge digital technologies.

Aiming To Become India’s Compute Backbone

At the national level, Odisha reportedly plans to position itself as India’s compute backbone by building sovereign AI infrastructure capable of supporting digital platforms across the country.

By creating high-capacity infrastructure within the state, the project aims to address the gap and reduce dependence on external systems, strengthening India’s technological autonomy.

Toward A Full-Stack Sovereign AI Park

The initiative is also projected to generate over 5,000 high-skilled jobs and lay the foundation for a Full-Stack Sovereign AI Park. This proposed innovation district is likely to integrate compute infrastructure, research institutions, startups, global enterprises, and government-led AI use cases within a single ecosystem.

Beyond industrial applications, the vision includes population-scale voice-enabled AI systems across education, healthcare, agriculture, e-governance, and public safety. Such tools are expected to make public services more accessible, particularly for rural, tribal, and low-literacy communities.

With this move, Odisha is seeking to transition from being merely an adopter of emerging technologies to becoming a central pillar of India’s AI-driven future — blending industrial strength with sovereign digital capability.