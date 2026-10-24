Odisha moves Supreme Court against Andhra Pradesh over rural poll notice in Kotia area

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (PTI): The Odisha government has filed a contempt of court petition against the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court, challenging its notification to conduct panchayat elections in the disputed Kotia region in the state's Koraput district.

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the petition was filed through the district collector of Koraput after the Andhra Pradesh government issued a notification on October 10 to conduct Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in the Kotia cluster of villages in Odisha territory.

"We have filed the contempt petition in the apex court after getting approval from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi," Pujari told reporters, adding that according to a 2006 Supreme Court order, both states are to maintain the status quo.

While all the 28 villages under Kotia Gram Panchayat remain in Odisha territory, Andhra Pradesh has been claiming its rights over 21 villages. Odisha challenged this in the Supreme Court in 1968 and the court asked both states to maintain the status quo in 2006.

However, Pujari said Andhra Pradesh has violated the Supreme Court order by notifying panchayat elections there. He said contempt proceedings have been made against the Andhra Pradesh government, making the state election commissioner, chief secretary, the collector of the district concerned, and other officers engaged in the election management parties to the matter.

"We will also pray to the Supreme Court to direct the Andhra Pradesh government to refrain from such illegal activities in the future," the minister said.

In 2021 also, there was tension between the two states when Andhra Pradesh held panchayat polls in the disputed region, prompting Odisha to file a contempt petition in 2022.

Now, the Andhra Pradesh administration has again notified local body polls in the disputed villages of Phagunasineri, Ganjeipadar and Phatusineri, an official said.

Pujari said Kotia is an integral part of Odisha, and the state is taking legal and administrative steps to uphold its rights. PTI AAM RC

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