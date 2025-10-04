Mentally Challenged Woman Abducted By Truck Driver In Odisha; CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An incident in Odisha has triggered public outrage after a mentally challenged woman was abducted by a truck driver near a highway in Bhadrak Town. The kidnapping, which occurred late Thursday night, was captured on CCTV and has raised serious concerns about public safety and police response.

Woman Kidnapped By Truck Driver In Odisha

The footage shows the woman standing on the verandah of a roadside shop off National Highway-16. A truck initially slowed down but continued past her. Moments later, it reversed and stopped directly in front of the shop. The driver then emerged, and sensing danger, the woman picked up her single bag and tried to move away, reported NDTV. Despite her efforts, the man ran toward her and forcibly restrained her against a pillar under bright streetlights, with passing vehicles nearby.

ALSO READ: 'Modi Says Welcome Home Bhai': American Man Shows Off His 5-Year India Visa, Post Goes Viral

According to police reports cited by PTI, the woman had taken shelter at the shop’s verandah near the Charampa police outpost due to heavy rain earlier that evening. Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhisek Apurba Behera confirmed that a search operation is underway to locate both the woman and the truck driver involved in the abduction.

The brazen nature of the act—carried out in a well-lit area with traffic nearby—has sparked widespread concern and calls for swift action.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts or the identity of the truck driver to come forward and assist with the investigation.