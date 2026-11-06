'I Am The Minister': Odisha IAS Officer Accuses BJP MLA Of Threats Over Flood Relief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IAS officer lodged complaint against BJP MLA for threats.

Officer sought protection after threats during relief distribution.

MLA denied allegations, stating a mutually resolved misunderstanding.

Government officials condemned incident, rallied behind the officer.

A 2022-batch IAS officer has lodged a police complaint against BJP MLA Saroj Kumar Padhi, accusing him of abusing, threatening and intimidating him during a dispute over flood relief distribution in Odisha's Ganjam district. The officer has also sought police protection.

Samir Kumar Jena, Chief Development Officer (CDO) and Executive Officer of the Ganjam Zilla Parishad, filed the complaint with the inspector-in-charge of Aska police station following an alleged altercation with the Aska legislator at the Aska Notified Area Council (NAC) office on November 3, Hindustan Times reported.

Responding to the allegations, Padhi said the differences between him and Jena had been resolved through mutual discussions. Describing the episode as a misunderstanding, he claimed the matter had been settled amicably.

What Happened At The Aska NAC Office?

According to Jena's complaint, the incident took place around 7 pm while he was discussing official matters with the NAC chairperson in the NAC Executive Officer's chamber.

Padhi allegedly entered the room and picked an argument over the distribution of relief materials. When Jena told him that the materials had been distributed according to the instructions of Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, the MLA allegedly abused him and threatened to kill him.

In his complaint, Jena quoted the legislator as saying: “What minister are you talking about? I am the minister in Aska. Nothing happens here without my consent. Since last 4-5 days, I am watching your drama. What do you think of yourself?”

Officer Seeks Police Protection, Cites CCTV Footage

Jena has alleged that the altercation was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the office. He has sought stringent legal action against the MLA and police protection, stating that the incident caused him mental distress.

The complaint comes amid growing resentment among government officials in Ganjam over the alleged mistreatment of the officer, who had been involved in relief, restoration and rehabilitation work during Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods.

Government Officials Rally Behind IAS Officer

Members of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and other government cadres rallied behind Jena on Thursday, condemning the alleged incident.