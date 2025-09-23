Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaChaos In Odisha Assembly As BJD MLAs Protest ‘Empowering’ Of BDOs; House Adjourned Till 4 PM

Chaos In Odisha Assembly As BJD MLAs Protest ‘Empowering’ Of BDOs; House Adjourned Till 4 PM

Odisha assembly was adjourned after BJD MLAs protested against the BJP government's decision to increase the financial powers of BDOs, claiming it undermines the functions of panchayat functionaries.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha assembly on Tuesday plunged into chaos as opposition BJD MLAs held protests in the House against the BJP government’s decision to empower BDOs at the "cost of three-tier panchayat functionaries", prompting Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm.

As soon as the House assembled for Question Hour at 10.30 am, BJD MLAs, holding placards, trooped into the well of the House and raised anti-BJP slogans.

The BJD member demanded that the state government roll back the cabinet decision to "raise the financial powers of block development officers (BDOs) and engineers".

"The elected panchayat members will have no say on the projects as officers will take all decisions. Engineers and BDs have been empowered at the cost of three-tier panchayat functionaries," BJD deputy leader in the assembly, Prasanna Acharya, said.

This was the fourth day in the current monsoon session, when Question Hour was disrupted.

Congress MLAs alleged that the BJD members were protecting the ruling BJP by disrupting the proceedings.

“BJD and BJP work in tandem and ensure that the assembly proceedings are disrupted,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam said.

Speaker Surama Padhy made several appeals to agitating members to return to their seats.

Unable to run the House, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 4 PM.

Amid the din, the Speaker allowed Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik to reply to the question of BJP member Upasana Mohapatra.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Ganeshram Singh Khuntia also replied to BJP member Babu Singh's queries.

The Question Hour could function for 10 minutes even as the BJD members were raising slogans in the well of the House. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJD BDO BJP CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Explained: Why One Night Of Rain Left Kolkata Flooded As 7 Dead, Over 30 Flights Cancelled
Entertainment
National Film Awards 2025 Live: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal Arrive As Ceremony Begins
National Film Awards 2025 Live: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Mohanlal Arrive As Ceremony Begins
Business
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
Dalal Street Nearly Flat As Rupee Hits Record Low, Sensex Closes Near 82,100
India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget