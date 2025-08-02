The 15-year-old girl who was set on fire by three miscreants in Odisha's Puri, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi. The minor had sustained 75 percent burns. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep shock over the victim's death.

The minor was set ablaze by three unidentified men on the morning of June 19 when she was on her way to her relative's home.

In a post on X, CM Majhi said: "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl from Balanga area. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved.

I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and pray before God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss."

The 15-year-old was reportedly abducted and taken to an isolated place near the Bhargavi river bank in Puri by the miscreants, who allegedly poured some inflammable liquid on her and set her ablaze before fleeing the scene. Upon hearing her screams, residents rushed to help her and immediately took her to a hospital.

The girl was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and received at AIIMS New Delhi at 4:20 PM on July 20. A statement by AIIMS Delhi had confirmed that the minor sustained 75 percent burns and was admitted to the Burn ICU in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block.

Since then her condition remained critical and she was on oxygen support.

