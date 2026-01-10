‘We Must Avenge Our History’: NSA Ajit Doval Urges India To Grow Strong Beyond Borders

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said India has to strengthen itself not just at the borders, but in every other way, including economically, to "avenge" a painful history of attacks and subjugation.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue here, Doval invoked the struggles and sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh to drive home his point.

"You are lucky that you were born in an independent India. I was born in a colonised India. Our ancestors fought for independence and went through so many trials and tribulations," the 81-year-old former Intelligence Bureau director told the gathering of 3,000 young delegates from across the country.

"People like Bhagat Singh were hanged, Subhash Chandra Bose struggled all his life and Mahatma Gandhi had to do satyagraha for us to gain independence," he said.

"Revenge is not a good word, but it can be a huge force. We have to avenge our history and take this country to the point where it is great again not just in terms of border security, but economy, social development, every aspect," he said.

Calling those present at the event leaders of the future, Doval stressed the need for strong leadership, which he said has been demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Napoleon once said, 'I am not afraid of 1,000 lions led by a sheep, but I am afraid of 1,000 sheep led by a lion'. That is how important leadership is," the NSA said.

"We were a progressive society. We did not attack other civilisations or their temples, but since we were not self-aware when it came to security, history taught us a lesson. Did we learn that lesson?" he asked.

"It is important that we remember that lesson because if the youth forget it, then it would be tragic for the country," he said.

Doval said every conflict in the world is born out of security concerns.

"Why do conflicts happen? It is not that people are psychopaths and enjoy seeing dead bodies. It is because you want to subjugate the enemy nation to protect yourself and make it agree to your terms. You see any conflict in the world right now, it is about imposing one's terms on the other country for security," he said.

"So, we also have to protect ourselves. It is a powerful sentiment; we should be inspired by it," he added.

Doval began his speech by saying that he was taken aback by the invitation from Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to address a gathering of youngsters.

"Most of you are at least 60 years younger than me... and I was wondering what could I possibly discuss with you. My youth is long over, I do not even know what your youth is all about," he quipped.

But he did have some advice for the youngsters based on "lived experiences" -- be decisive and have the conviction to stick to those decisions.

"And please remember, dreams do not make a life, they merely give direction to it and also, they are not fulfilled in a day," he said.

"For dreams to become real, you have to prove your decisions to be correct. Also, motivation is temporary, but discipline is enduring. So, do not quit, tenacity is very important. Do not lose faith in yourself," he added.

The NSA said the youth should focus on innovation in technology and science.

"No message is more powerful than performance. Innovate and achieve silently. Propaganda cannot deliver the message, only what you do gets it across. Remember that all courageous people are patient, all cowards are impatient and noisy," Doval said. PTI PM DIV DIV

