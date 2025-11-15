Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaNowgam Blast: Explosives That Detonated In Police Station Transported From Faridabad In Pickup Truck

Nowgam Blast: Explosives That Detonated In Police Station Transported From Faridabad In Pickup Truck

Investigation is underway to find out the possible targets of the terror module which was collecting a huge amount of explosives, some of which exploded near the Red Fort here and killed 13 people on November 10.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The huge cache of explosives which exploded at Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir was brought from Haryana's Faridabad in a Tata 407 pickup truck in small bags and was being examined by experts when the "accident" took place.

A top official said investigators were still trying to find out the possible targets of the terror module which was collecting a huge amount of explosives, some of which exploded near the Red Fort here and killed 13 people on November 10.

Nine people were killed and 32 injured in the accidental explosion at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar on Friday night.

The blast occurred when a specialised team was extracting samples from the large and "unstable" cache of explosives, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The explosives were confiscated from Faridabad during raids on November 9-10 and later transported to Kashmir in a Tata 407 vehicle in small bags following full protocol, the top official said.

On the reason behind transporting the explosives to Nowgam, the official said the original case was registered at the Nowgam police station and the explosives were the case property of that police station. Hence, there was a need to transport the explosives so far.

Asked about the possible targets of the 'white-collar' terror module which collected the explosives, the official said the investigators were still grappling for clues.

"All the information about the possible targets was... purely speculative," the official said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast
