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English NewsNewsIndia‘Not Even A Social Media Post’: Kishan Reddy Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Smit Machchhar

‘Not Even A Social Media Post’: Kishan Reddy Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Smit Machchhar

Reddy said Rahul Gandhi, who speaks on various issues, had not made even a social media post about Machchhar. He also questioned why the “Sonia family” did not acknowledge the Indian pilot’s bravery.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Injured Captain Machchhar ensured safe flight landing after altercation.
  • Reddy questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on pilot's bravery.
  • Prime Minister Modi praised Captain Machchhar's courage and presence.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what he described as his silence on Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery following the Flydubai cockpit attack.

Reddy said Rahul Gandhi, who speaks on various issues, had not made even a social media post about Machchhar. He also questioned why the “Sonia family” did not acknowledge the Indian pilot’s bravery.

‘Why Can’t They Tolerate Praise For An Indian?’

Reddy continued, “Rahul Gandhi, who talks about every issue, couldn't even post a single post on social media, let alone talk about Captain Smit Machhar. What's wrong with the Sonia family? Why don't they acknowledge anything good about India and Indians? Why can't they tolerate an Indian receiving praise for his bravery?”

Reddy’s remarks came amid criticism from BJP leaders over Rahul Gandhi’s reported lack of a public statement on Machchhar’s actions. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had also questioned Gandhi’s silence on the pilot’s bravery.

ALSO READ: Mecca Grand Mosque ‘Suicide Bombing’ Reports Debunked By Saudi Arabia: What Happened?

Smit Machchhar’s Bravery

Captain Smit Machchhar was injured after an altercation with his co-pilot during Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene before the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar has since been shifted to the UAE for further medical treatment and has been reported to be stable and recovering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Machchhar and his family, praising the pilot’s courage and presence of mind during the incident.

ALSO READ: ‘Wanted To Kill Jews’: Omani Co-Pilot Who Attacked Smit Machchhar, Social Media Posts Reveal

Frequently Asked Questions

What criticism has Union Minister G Kishan Reddy made against Rahul Gandhi?

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Rahul Gandhi for his silence on Captain Smit Machchhar's bravery, noting Gandhi hadn't even made a social media post. He questioned why the

What brave actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the Flydubai flight incident?

Despite being injured during a cockpit altercation, Captain Machchhar unlocked the door, allowing intervention. This action ensured the Flydubai flight landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

What is the current status of Captain Smit Machchhar?

Captain Smit Machchhar is stable and recovering after being moved to the UAE for medical treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his courage and presence of mind.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kishan Reddy BJP Congress Smit Machchhar Not Even A Social Media Post Kishan Reddy BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Smit Machchhar
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