‘Not Even A Social Media Post’: Kishan Reddy Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Smit Machchhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Injured Captain Machchhar ensured safe flight landing after altercation.

Reddy questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence on pilot's bravery.

Prime Minister Modi praised Captain Machchhar's courage and presence.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over what he described as his silence on Captain Smit Machchhar’s bravery following the Flydubai cockpit attack.

Reddy said Rahul Gandhi, who speaks on various issues, had not made even a social media post about Machchhar. He also questioned why the “Sonia family” did not acknowledge the Indian pilot’s bravery.

‘Why Can’t They Tolerate Praise For An Indian?’

Reddy continued, “Rahul Gandhi, who talks about every issue, couldn't even post a single post on social media, let alone talk about Captain Smit Machhar. What's wrong with the Sonia family? Why don't they acknowledge anything good about India and Indians? Why can't they tolerate an Indian receiving praise for his bravery?”

Reddy’s remarks came amid criticism from BJP leaders over Rahul Gandhi’s reported lack of a public statement on Machchhar’s actions. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had also questioned Gandhi’s silence on the pilot’s bravery.

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Smit Machchhar’s Bravery

Captain Smit Machchhar was injured after an altercation with his co-pilot during Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene before the aircraft landed safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar has since been shifted to the UAE for further medical treatment and has been reported to be stable and recovering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Machchhar and his family, praising the pilot’s courage and presence of mind during the incident.

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