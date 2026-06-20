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HomeNewsIndiaNorthern Army commander reviews security, preparedness along Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra

Northern Army commander reviews security, preparedness along Baltal route of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI): Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Friday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness along the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra, which begins July .

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

Srinagar, Jun 19 (PTI): Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma on Friday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness along the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra, which begins July 3.

During the visit, Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on the current security environment, measures undertaken to strengthen vigilance and operational readiness of troops.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited the forward areas of #KiloForce and #Baltal to review prevailing security situation and evaluate the operational preparedness of troops deployed for #OpSHIVA2026," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

"Interacting with commanders and troops, the Army Commander underscored the importance of sustained alertness, effective coordination, and mission-oriented execution to remain prepared for all challenges," the Northern Command said.

It added the Army remains committed to provide safe and secure environment for the yatra in synergy with all stakeholders.

On Thursday, the Northern Army commander reviewed the security along the southern route of the yatra in Pahalgam.

The 57-day yatra will begin on July 3 from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. It will culminate on August 28.

Meanwhile, the Northern Army commander called on J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Lok Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Sharma was accompanied by Lt Gen Balbir Singh, GOC Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, GOC 9 Corps, and Lt Gen P. K. Mishra, GOC 16 Corps. PTI SSB MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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