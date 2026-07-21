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English NewsNewsIndia'I'll Send This To Thalapathy': North Indian Truck Driver Alleges Bribe Demand During TN Police Check. Video

'I'll Send This To Thalapathy': North Indian Truck Driver Alleges Bribe Demand During TN Police Check. Video

A viral video from near Hosur shows a truck driver warning a policeman he would send a complaint to CM Vijay, triggering online debate.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A viral video shows truck driver confronting officer over alleged bribe.
  • Driver threatened to report officer directly to CM Vijay.
  • Incident follows CM Vijay's recent anti-bribery public appeal.
  • Video widely shared; police yet to officially comment.

A video purportedly filmed near Hosur in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media, showing a truck driver confronting a police officer during a roadside check. The clip has sparked widespread discussion online, with supporters of the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) sharing it extensively. The authenticity of the video and the claims made in it have not been independently verified.

Truck Driver Records Exchange With Policeman

According to the viral video, a truck driver from a northern Indian state records his interaction with a police officer who is seen carrying a handheld device used for issuing traffic fines. During the exchange, the driver alleges that the container attached to his truck is empty and does not even have a seal. He then claims that despite there being no apparent violation, the police officer is demanding money instead of issuing a formal penalty.

As the conversation continues, the police officer asks the driver to produce the vehicle's documents. The driver then responds by saying he has Chief Minister Vijay's contact and would send the video to him and lodge a complaint.

 

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The officer is then heard clarifying that he was only carrying out a routine inspection.

Tamil Nadu Government's Anti-Bribery Appeal

The viral clip comes weeks after Chief Minister Vijay urged people to refuse paying bribes while addressing a public meeting in Karur.

During his speech, Vijay appealed to citizens not to offer bribes under any circumstances and encouraged them to report officials who demand illegal payments. He also assured the public that the government would support those who refused to pay bribes.

The Tamil Nadu government has also publicised multiple channels through which people can report alleged corruption by government officials, including a dedicated WhatsApp number, email address and helpline numbers operated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Video Widely Shared On Social Media

The Hosur video has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, particularly by TVK supporters, who have claimed it reflects growing public confidence in reporting alleged corruption.

Many users have also highlighted the truck driver's reference to Chief Minister Vijay during the exchange. However, there has been no official statement from the Tamil Nadu Police regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether any complaint has been filed based on the viral video.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the viral video from Hosur depict?

The video shows a truck driver confronting a police officer during a roadside check near Hosur. The driver alleges the officer demanded money despite no apparent violation.

What was the truck driver's accusation against the police officer?

The driver alleged that the officer demanded money even though his truck's container was empty and had no seal, indicating no clear violation for a penalty.

How did the truck driver react to the officer's demand?

The driver recorded the interaction and stated he would send the video to Chief Minister Vijay to lodge a complaint. The officer claimed it was a routine inspection.

What is the Tamil Nadu government's position on bribery?

Chief Minister Vijay has appealed to citizens to refuse bribes and report corrupt officials. The government also provides various channels to report alleged corruption.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Hosur Viral Video
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