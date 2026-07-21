Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A viral video shows truck driver confronting officer over alleged bribe.

Driver threatened to report officer directly to CM Vijay.

Incident follows CM Vijay's recent anti-bribery public appeal.

Video widely shared; police yet to officially comment.

A video purportedly filmed near Hosur in Tamil Nadu has gone viral on social media, showing a truck driver confronting a police officer during a roadside check. The clip has sparked widespread discussion online, with supporters of the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) sharing it extensively. The authenticity of the video and the claims made in it have not been independently verified.

Truck Driver Records Exchange With Policeman

According to the viral video, a truck driver from a northern Indian state records his interaction with a police officer who is seen carrying a handheld device used for issuing traffic fines. During the exchange, the driver alleges that the container attached to his truck is empty and does not even have a seal. He then claims that despite there being no apparent violation, the police officer is demanding money instead of issuing a formal penalty.

As the conversation continues, the police officer asks the driver to produce the vehicle's documents. The driver then responds by saying he has Chief Minister Vijay's contact and would send the video to him and lodge a complaint.

North Indian truck driver used just name of @TVKVijayHQ to stop this Police from taking bribe 🙏🙏



Driver : Take a photo, Vijay Thalapathy ji.



Driver : Look, our container is empty, there isn't even a seal on it...



Police Officer : Hey, let me check it first. Where is the… pic.twitter.com/UabFQjR7Hn — Iʀsʜᴀᴅ (@irshad5005) July 21, 2026

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The officer is then heard clarifying that he was only carrying out a routine inspection.

Tamil Nadu Government's Anti-Bribery Appeal

The viral clip comes weeks after Chief Minister Vijay urged people to refuse paying bribes while addressing a public meeting in Karur.

During his speech, Vijay appealed to citizens not to offer bribes under any circumstances and encouraged them to report officials who demand illegal payments. He also assured the public that the government would support those who refused to pay bribes.

The Tamil Nadu government has also publicised multiple channels through which people can report alleged corruption by government officials, including a dedicated WhatsApp number, email address and helpline numbers operated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

Video Widely Shared On Social Media

The Hosur video has since been widely circulated across social media platforms, particularly by TVK supporters, who have claimed it reflects growing public confidence in reporting alleged corruption.

Many users have also highlighted the truck driver's reference to Chief Minister Vijay during the exchange. However, there has been no official statement from the Tamil Nadu Police regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether any complaint has been filed based on the viral video.