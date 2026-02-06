After Delhi Man's Death In Janakpuri Pit, Govt Orders Inquiry; AAP Targets BJP On Safety

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The authorities have ordered a high-level inquiry into the fatal accident at Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project site, amid growing outrage over unsafe construction practices in Delhi. The incident, which claimed the life of Kamal, has once again brought public infrastructure safety into sharp focus.

The tragedy came to light around 7:30 a.m. when Kamal was found inside an uncovered Delhi Jal Board pit in Janakpuri, with his motorcycle lying close by. His family, who had searched for him through the night, was informed by police only hours later, ending a desperate and agonizing wait.

Delhi Pit Death: Family Alleges Negligence and Foul Play

Kamal’s relatives have accused the Delhi Jal Board of gross negligence, alleging that the manhole was left open without barricades or warning signs. They have also raised suspicions that Kamal may have been murdered and that his body was later dumped into the pit, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation.

Their allegations have intensified scrutiny of the project site, with questions being raised about whether basic safety norms were followed and whether officials failed in their duty to safeguard commuters.

High-Level Panel Ordered, Accountability Promised

Responding to the incident, Parvesh Sahib Singh announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to conduct a transparent investigation. The panel has been tasked with inspecting the site immediately, reviewing safety arrangements such as barricading, signage, and traffic management, checking compliance with established standards, identifying lapses, and recommending strict disciplinary action.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for negligence, he said, “Public safety is non-negotiable. Accountability will be ensured, and such tragedies must not recur.” Officials said a detailed report from the committee is expected by evening.

A serious view has been taken of the tragic accident at the Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project site.



Delhi Jal Board has constituted a high-level Inquiry Committee to ensure a transparent investigation into the incident.



The Committee has been directed to:

• Inspect the… — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 6, 2026

Political Blame Game Intensifies

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions. The Aam Aadmi Party attacked the government in a post on X, alleging administrative failure. The party stated that while a mother waited for her son to return home, “an incompetent administration claimed his life.” It further claimed that the BJP-led system had already failed, pointing to the Janakpuri pothole accident as proof of systemic negligence.