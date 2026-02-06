After Delhi Man's Death In Janakpuri Pit, Govt Orders Inquiry; AAP Targets BJP On Safety

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAfter Delhi Man's Death In Janakpuri Pit, Govt Orders Inquiry; AAP Targets BJP On Safety

Following Kamal's death in an uncovered Delhi Jal Board pit at the Janakpuri project site, a high-level inquiry has been ordered amid accusations of negligence and potential foul play.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The authorities have ordered a high-level inquiry into the fatal accident at Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project site, amid growing outrage over unsafe construction practices in Delhi. The incident, which claimed the life of Kamal, has once again brought public infrastructure safety into sharp focus.

The tragedy came to light around 7:30 a.m. when Kamal was found inside an uncovered Delhi Jal Board pit in Janakpuri, with his motorcycle lying close by. His family, who had searched for him through the night, was informed by police only hours later, ending a desperate and agonizing wait.

Delhi Pit Death: Family Alleges Negligence and Foul Play

Kamal’s relatives have accused the Delhi Jal Board of gross negligence, alleging that the manhole was left open without barricades or warning signs. They have also raised suspicions that Kamal may have been murdered and that his body was later dumped into the pit, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation.

Their allegations have intensified scrutiny of the project site, with questions being raised about whether basic safety norms were followed and whether officials failed in their duty to safeguard commuters.

High-Level Panel Ordered, Accountability Promised

Responding to the incident, Parvesh Sahib Singh announced the formation of a high-level inquiry committee to conduct a transparent investigation. The panel has been tasked with inspecting the site immediately, reviewing safety arrangements such as barricading, signage, and traffic management, checking compliance with established standards, identifying lapses, and recommending strict disciplinary action.

Emphasizing zero tolerance for negligence, he said, “Public safety is non-negotiable. Accountability will be ensured, and such tragedies must not recur.” Officials said a detailed report from the committee is expected by evening.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions. The Aam Aadmi Party attacked the government in a post on X, alleging administrative failure. The party stated that while a mother waited for her son to return home, “an incompetent administration claimed his life.” It further claimed that the BJP-led system had already failed, pointing to the Janakpuri pothole accident as proof of systemic negligence.

Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fatal accident at the Janakpuri Line Rehabilitation Project site?

The accident occurred when Kamal was found inside an uncovered Delhi Jal Board pit, with his motorcycle nearby. His family alleges negligence in leaving the manhole open without barricades or signs.

What action has been taken by the authorities following the incident?

A high-level inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident transparently. They will inspect the site, review safety measures, and recommend disciplinary action for any lapses.

What are the allegations made by Kamal's family?

Kamal's relatives accuse the Delhi Jal Board of gross negligence for leaving the pit open and without safety measures. They also suspect foul play and demand a thorough investigation into his death.

What is the government's stance on public safety and accountability?

The government emphasizes zero tolerance for negligence, stating that public safety is non-negotiable. Accountability will be ensured, and measures will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
