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HomeNewsIndiaFirst Flight From Noida International Airport Set For June 15 On Bengaluru–Mumbai Route

First Flight From Noida International Airport Set For June 15 On Bengaluru–Mumbai Route

Noida International Airport in Jewar will begin commercial flights on June 15, 2026, with IndiGo inaugurating services across key routes.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
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  • Aims for 70 million passengers, becoming net-zero facility.

The long wait for air connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region is finally nearing its end, with Noida International Airport in Jewar set to begin commercial operations on June 15, 2026. The airport will open with IndiGo operating its inaugural flight, marking a major milestone in India’s expanding aviation infrastructure. Located in Jewar, the airport is expected to serve as the second major international gateway for the National Capital Region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

First Flights and Early Route Network

The first commercial service will operate from Lucknow to Noida International Airport, departing at 7:05 am and arriving at 8:05 am. From June 16, flights to Bengaluru will begin, followed by services to Navi Mumbai, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jodhpur and Bareilly starting July 2026.

IndiGo will be the first airline to commence operations, followed by Akasa Air and Air India Express in the subsequent phases, expanding connectivity across major domestic routes.

Modern Passenger Experience and Smart Airport Features

The airport has been designed with a strong focus on technology-driven passenger convenience. Facilities include self-check-in kiosks, biometric boarding under the DigiYatra system, automated baggage drop counters and a largely paperless travel process aimed at reducing congestion and wait times.

Passengers will also have access to premium lounges, spacious waiting areas, a duty-free shopping zone, restaurants and a dedicated food court. The terminal is designed to support a seamless travel experience aligned with global airport standards.

The airport’s 3,900-metre runway is equipped with advanced navigation systems and modern lighting infrastructure, enabling safe operations even during North India’s dense winter fog conditions.

Major Boost For Delhi-NCR Connectivity

Strategically located, the airport lies approximately 40 km from Noida, 28 km from Greater Noida and around 72 km from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. This positioning is expected to significantly reduce travel time for millions of passengers from western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region.

Improved connectivity will be supported through major expressways including the Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Metro connectivity is also planned from Delhi and Noida, further integrating the airport into the regional transport network.

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Leadership and Operational Readiness

The operational launch is being overseen by interim CEO Neetu Samra, who has played a key role in the airport’s financial and administrative planning since 2021. Officials have emphasized that the focus is not only on starting flight operations but also on ensuring a smooth, efficient and modern passenger experience from day one.

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Long-Term Vision and Capacity Expansion

In its first phase, Noida International Airport will handle around 12 million passengers annually. Once fully developed, its capacity is expected to expand to 70 million passengers per year, positioning it among the largest airports in India.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, the airport is also envisioned as a net-zero emissions facility, aligning with long-term sustainability goals in aviation infrastructure.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What passenger convenience features will be available at Noida International Airport?

It offers self-check-in kiosks, biometric boarding (DigiYatra), and automated baggage drop for a paperless process. Passengers will also have access to premium lounges, duty-free shopping, and a food court.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jewar NOIDA Aviation Noida International Airport IndiGo
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