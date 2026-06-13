First Flight From Noida International Airport Set For June 15 On Bengaluru–Mumbai Route

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aims for 70 million passengers, becoming net-zero facility.

The long wait for air connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region is finally nearing its end, with Noida International Airport in Jewar set to begin commercial operations on June 15, 2026. The airport will open with IndiGo operating its inaugural flight, marking a major milestone in India’s expanding aviation infrastructure. Located in Jewar, the airport is expected to serve as the second major international gateway for the National Capital Region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

First Flights and Early Route Network

The first commercial service will operate from Lucknow to Noida International Airport, departing at 7:05 am and arriving at 8:05 am. From June 16, flights to Bengaluru will begin, followed by services to Navi Mumbai, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jodhpur and Bareilly starting July 2026.

IndiGo will be the first airline to commence operations, followed by Akasa Air and Air India Express in the subsequent phases, expanding connectivity across major domestic routes.

Modern Passenger Experience and Smart Airport Features

The airport has been designed with a strong focus on technology-driven passenger convenience. Facilities include self-check-in kiosks, biometric boarding under the DigiYatra system, automated baggage drop counters and a largely paperless travel process aimed at reducing congestion and wait times.

Passengers will also have access to premium lounges, spacious waiting areas, a duty-free shopping zone, restaurants and a dedicated food court. The terminal is designed to support a seamless travel experience aligned with global airport standards.

The airport’s 3,900-metre runway is equipped with advanced navigation systems and modern lighting infrastructure, enabling safe operations even during North India’s dense winter fog conditions.

Major Boost For Delhi-NCR Connectivity

Strategically located, the airport lies approximately 40 km from Noida, 28 km from Greater Noida and around 72 km from New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. This positioning is expected to significantly reduce travel time for millions of passengers from western Uttar Pradesh and the NCR region.

Improved connectivity will be supported through major expressways including the Yamuna Expressway, the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Metro connectivity is also planned from Delhi and Noida, further integrating the airport into the regional transport network.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi To Lead Nationwide Campaign Against Paper Leaks, Exam Scandals And Unemployment

Leadership and Operational Readiness

The operational launch is being overseen by interim CEO Neetu Samra, who has played a key role in the airport’s financial and administrative planning since 2021. Officials have emphasized that the focus is not only on starting flight operations but also on ensuring a smooth, efficient and modern passenger experience from day one.

ALSO READ: UK Court Jails Indian-Origin Man For 34 Years Over Kidnap, Torture And Rape Of Woman

Long-Term Vision and Capacity Expansion

In its first phase, Noida International Airport will handle around 12 million passengers annually. Once fully developed, its capacity is expected to expand to 70 million passengers per year, positioning it among the largest airports in India.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore, the airport is also envisioned as a net-zero emissions facility, aligning with long-term sustainability goals in aviation infrastructure.