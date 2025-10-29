Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNoida-Based Retired Engineer Loses Rs 80 Lakh In Stock Market Investment Scam

Noida-Based Retired Engineer Loses Rs 80 Lakh In Stock Market Investment Scam

A 70-year-old retired engineer lost Rs 80 lakh to cyber fraudsters promising high stock market returns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 70-year-old retired engineer has fallen victim to a sophisticated cyber fraud scheme, losing nearly Rs 80 lakh to scammers who promised high returns on stock market investments. The case was registered at the cyber crime police station on Saturday, and investigations are underway.

Retiree Loses Rs 80 Lakh In Stock Market WhatsApp Scam

According to police reports, the victim was first contacted in August via WhatsApp by an individual claiming to be a stock market expert. The scammer added him to a WhatsApp group where members shared screenshots of supposed profits and investment tips, creating the illusion of a genuine trading community, as per a report on The Indian Express.

Convinced by the group’s activity, the engineer began investing small amounts through a trading portal that falsely displayed growing returns. Over time, he transferred more than Rs 80 lakh to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. These accounts were later found to be rented and scattered across multiple states, making the trail difficult to trace.

The fraud came to light when the victim attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded additional payments for taxes and transaction fees, and when he refused, they removed him from the group and switched off all contact numbers, reported Times of India.

Realising he had been duped, the engineer lodged a complaint detailing the events between August 20 and October 18. Police have formed a special two-member team to trace the culprits, freeze the transferred funds, and identify the bank accounts involved.

Authorities have urged the public to be wary of unsolicited investment advice on messaging platforms and to verify the legitimacy of financial schemes before transferring money.

ALSO READ: Bike-Taxi Driver Held For Sexually Assaulting Woman In Chennai; Later Drops Her Home

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
India
President Murmu Flies In Rafale Fighter Jet — Watch
President Murmu Flies In Rafale Fighter Jet — Watch
India
Why No Rain After Delhi’s Rs 3.2 Crore Cloud Seeding: Experts, IIT Kanpur Director Explain
Why No Rain After Delhi’s Rs 3.2 Crore Cloud Seeding: Experts, IIT Kanpur Director Explain
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav gains full Mahagathbandhan support in Sugauli; SP begins PDA Prahari appointments across UP
Farmers’ Yalgaar March in Maharashtra: Protests from Amravati to Nagpur over loan waiver and MSP hike
Encounter in Katni: Murder case accused Akram Khan and Prince Joseph injured and arrested in Madhya Pradesh
Major Anti-Drug Operation in Brazil: 64 Traffickers Killed, Over 80 Arrested in Rio de Janeiro
Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget