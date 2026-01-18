No Reels, Vlogs At Kedarnath As Uttarakhand Govt Bans Mobile Phones Inside Char Dham Temples

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Uttarakhand government has decided to prohibit devotees from carrying mobile phones inside the temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri this year. The move is aimed at maintaining the sanctity and decorum of sacred shrines during the Char Dham Yatra, and comes amid growing concerns over disputes arising from the making of reels and blogs at religious sites.

Officials said the move is intended not only to curb unnecessary controversies but also to ensure that pilgrims are able to perform darshan with complete devotion and focus.

The decision was taken during a high-level review meeting on Char Dham Yatra preparations held on Saturday at the Char Dham Yatra Transit Camp. The meeting was chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and attended by Garhwal Inspector General Rajeev Swaroop, district magistrates of various districts and senior departmental officials.

Phone Ban Inside Shrine Premises

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said incidents linked to mobile phone use for filming reels and blogs over the past few years had repeatedly led to disputes, adversely affecting the dignity of the shrines.

“In view of this, mobile phones will be completely prohibited beyond the Singhdwar area in Badrinath. Similarly, devotees will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the premises of Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri,” Pandey said.

He added that the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), along with the respective district administrations, will make appropriate arrangements for the safe keeping of mobile phones before devotees enter the shrine areas.

Officials said the decision reflects the government’s seriousness not only about logistical arrangements but also about maintaining religious discipline and the sanctity of faith-based sites. The initiative has been described as a balanced step that takes into account both devotion and administration.

During the meeting, Pandey said funds for Char Dham Yatra management would be released to all districts by February. He directed district magistrates to submit a list of urgent works to the government within three days and ensure that the tender process is completed within a week so that work can begin in fast-track mode.

Health, Road And Communication Arrangements

Strict instructions were also issued regarding road connectivity, communication and healthcare services. National Highway authorities, NHIDCL, PWD and BRO were asked to complete road repairs along yatra routes by March 31.

BSNL was directed to ensure improved communication facilities along the yatra routes and at the shrine locations. The health department was instructed to deploy doctors on a 15-day rotation basis, post specialist doctors and ensure the availability of air ambulance services during the yatra.

Registration System To Remain Unchanged

Officials said the registration system for pilgrims will remain unchanged, with 60 per cent offline and 40 per cent online registrations. The number of registration counters may be increased if required.

To manage traffic congestion, the administration also decided to introduce shuttle services using smaller buses and to widen the highway near the Brahmpuri checkpost.

Over 50 Million Pilgrims In Previous Seasons

Pandey recalled that a record 5.6 million devotees visited the Char Dham in 2023, while more than 5 million pilgrims undertook the yatra successfully in the previous season.

He expressed confidence that with the government’s concrete measures, this year’s Char Dham Yatra would be smoother, safer and more disciplined, underscoring that timely decisions are being taken to uphold the dignity of India’s most revered pilgrimage centres.