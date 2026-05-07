‘No Recommendations, No Corruption’: Yogi’s Big Message On UP Government Jobs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi Adityanath distributed 481 appointment letters to state employees.

He emphasized merit-based, transparent government recruitment processes.

Over nine lakh youths have received government jobs in UP.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said government recruitment in the state is now fully transparent, technology-driven and based solely on merit, as he distributed appointment letters to 481 selected candidates from the AYUSH Department, Vocational Education & Skill Development Department, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing a ceremony at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister said there was “no scope whatsoever for recommendations or unethical means” at any stage of the recruitment process.

‘Only Merit Matters In Present-Day Uttar Pradesh’

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mission Rozgar', the state government has been consistently organizing appointment letter distribution programs. So far, more than 9 lakh youths have been provided government jobs,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He stressed that no candidate required recommendations or influence even after examinations.

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to newly selected candidates of the Vocational Education, AYUSH, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in Lucknow, highlighting the state government’s transparent and… pic.twitter.com/nir4Z5Uia6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2026

“It is because of this clean intent and clear policy that you are receiving appointment letters today,” he said.

Taking a swipe at previous governments, the Chief Minister said, “Earlier recruitments were carried out on the basis of money, caste, vote bank, religion, and region, resulting in the exploitation of deserving youth. However, in present-day Uttar Pradesh, merit alone has become the basis of selection.”

‘Corruption Hollows Out The System Like Termites’

The Chief Minister said the government had resolved from its first day in office to eliminate corruption and leakages in recruitment.

“If a corrupt individual replaced a deserving candidate in the system, that person would continue hollowing out the entire system like termites for the next 30 to 35 years,” he remarked.

He credited accountability, transparency and the use of technology for making Uttar Pradesh the state providing the highest number of government appointments in the country.

‘More Than 9 Lakh Youths Given Government Jobs’

Yogi Adityanath said the state had created new records in appointment letter distribution over the past nine years.

“No one could have imagined that youths in Uttar Pradesh would receive government jobs through a fair, transparent, and smooth process,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, this was the fourth appointment letter distribution programme organised in the last 15 days.

‘UP Was Seen With Suspicion Before 2017’

Recalling the state’s image before 2017, Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh was once viewed as corrupt and lawless.

“People across the country and the world used to look at UP with suspicion and hesitation. Uttar Pradesh had been projected as a corrupt, lawless, and disorderly state, creating an identity crisis for every resident of the state,” he said.

“But today, wherever you go, the moment people hear the name of Uttar Pradesh, their faces light up and they eagerly welcome you,” he added.

Economy, MSMEs And Industry Expansion

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh had succeeded in tripling its per capita income, annual budget and overall economy.

“UP has now become a revenue-surplus state and the growth engine of the country’s economy,” he said.

Highlighting industrial growth, he said more than 4,000 major industries came to the state last year, while the number of large industries had risen from 14,000 to over 32,000 in the past nine years.

He also said Uttar Pradesh now has the highest number of MSMEs in the country, employing more than 3 crore people across 96 lakh units.

Focus On AYUSH And Skill Development

The Chief Minister said AYUSH has immense potential to boost health tourism and transform healthcare delivery.

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He stressed the need to strengthen Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in villages and promote medicinal plant cultivation among farmers.

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Yogi Adityanath said 202 professors, medical officers and staff nurses received appointment letters during the event and would help accelerate the progress of the AYUSH Department.

On vocational education, he said the state government, in partnership with Tata Technologies, had modernised more than 150 ITIs.

Certificate and training programmes have been introduced in Artificial Intelligence, Drone Technology, Cyber Security, Space Technology, Robotics and 3D Printing, he said.

“The 272 trained instructors receiving appointments today will play an important role in this direction,” he added.

Push For Divyangjan Empowerment

The Chief Minister said the term “Divyangjan Sashaktikaran” was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Every divyangjan has talent; they only need the right platform,” he said.

He highlighted initiatives including pension facilities, two universities for differently-abled persons, special centres at divisional headquarters and the revival of District Rehabilitation Centres.

Several ministers and senior officials, including Kapil Dev Agarwal, Narendra Kumar Kashyap, Dr Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Dr Hari Om and Ranjan Kumar, were present at the event.