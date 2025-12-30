'No Racial Motive' Behind Tripura Student's Killing In Dehradun, Says Police Amid Ongoing Probe

The tragic death of 24-year-old Tripura student Anjel Chakma in Uttarakhand has sparked nationwide outrage, prompting calls for justice and highlighting concerns over the safety of students from the Northeast in other parts of India. Authorities in Dehradun are continuing their investigation into the incident, which occurred after a heated confrontation on 9 December.

Police Statement: No Evidence of Racial Motive Yet

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh addressed the circumstances surrounding the incident, stating, “In our preliminary investigation, no evidence of racial remarks has emerged. The probe is still underway.”

Singh rejected allegations that the police delayed filing an FIR. “The complaint was lodged 24 hours after the incident. One of the accused, of Nepali origin, remains absconding, while the other five, one from Manipur and another from the Bhoksa community, have been arrested,” he clarified.

What Happened on 9 December?

According to police reports, on 9 December, Anjel Chakma and his brother were outside a shop near Selakuri police station to run some errands when a confrontation erupted.

A group of six youths, including one from Manipur, one Nepali boy, and a Bhoksa community member, were present at the location. “During a conversation, a disagreement flared, which quickly escalated into a fight,” said authorities. The injured student was taken for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on 26 December.

The FIR was not filed immediately. “It was submitted a day later,” Singh explained. “Once the complaint was received, a thorough investigation, including collection of medical reports under Section 173 and examination of CCTV footage, was carried out. This led to the arrests of five accused individuals.”

One accused remains at large, and police continue their search.

Allegations of Racism Under Scrutiny

Despite reports from some sources that racial slurs were used during the incident, police maintain that there is no concrete evidence of racial abuse. “Witnesses and the accused have been interrogated. At first glance, nothing indicates racial motivation. However, the investigation remains open, and we are examining all possibilities,” Singh said.

He added that the authorities are taking measures to ensure the safety and security of students, particularly those from the Northeast, across Uttarakhand.

Family Accuses Police of Delay, Authorities Respond

Anjel Chakma’s family, along with the Chakma Student Union, had alleged that the police were slow to file the FIR and attempted to protect the accused. Singh firmly refuted these claims: “The complaint was lodged 24 hours after the incident, and initially, the perpetrators were unknown. Once we gathered the facts, medical reports, and evidence, we acted promptly to arrest five of those involved. The remaining accused is being pursued.”

The family also raised concerns about the medical treatment Anjel received at Graphic Era Hospital. Singh confirmed that any claims of negligence during treatment would be investigated thoroughly, and accountability would be ensured at all levels if carelessness is found.

Arrests and Investigation Status

Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, including two minors who have been sent to a juvenile reform home. Authorities are still investigating who exactly stabbed Anjel Chakma, as the absconding accused is believed to be responsible. None of the arrested individuals have prior criminal records.

“Those in custody claim the absconding accused carried out the stabbing. The truth will be revealed once he is apprehended,” officials stated.

National Reaction: Kiren Rijiju Condemns the Killing

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed shock and anger over the incident, describing racism as “a very big disease” with no place in India. Speaking to the media, he said, “This incident is extremely shameful and harms our country. People from the Northeast or any other region should never face discrimination based on race, religion, caste, or appearance.”

Rijiju also praised the Uttarakhand government for taking “tough actions” against the culprits while urging citizens to unite against such mindsets. He criticised opposition parties for politicising the tragedy, emphasising that the nation should collectively mourn the death of a student from the Northeast.