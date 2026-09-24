‘No Position To Lecture On Minorities’: India Slams Pakistan At UNHRC Over Kashmir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India urged Pakistan to focus on economy, not terror.

Diplomat highlighted Pakistan's human rights record, PoJK situation.

India rejected Pakistan's Indus Waters Treaty arbitration claims.

India delivered a strong rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations, urging Islamabad to focus on its economy and development rather than territorial claims and alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

Exercising its right of reply at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi criticised Pakistan's allegations and highlighted what he described as the country's domestic human rights record and economic challenges.

India Tells Pakistan To Focus On Development

Tyagi said Pakistan's priorities were misplaced and argued that its actions against India would do little to address its economic difficulties.

"Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror, because neither these nor its theatrics in the Council would help repay the loans its economy survives on," Tyagi said.

#WATCH | While responding to Pakistan at the UN Human Rights Council, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said, "India exercises its right of reply in response to Pakistan's extraordinary combination of historical revisionism, invented statistics and sectarian insinuation. Since… pic.twitter.com/4IRduUWAJh — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

He also highlighted reports of civilian deaths, arrests and shortages of essential supplies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

"This Council was told last Friday of scores of civilians killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies, of students arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and of food and medicine held back. When those accounts were given, Pakistan's answer was a point of order. If any delegation in this room meets every objective criterion for this Council's scrutiny, it is Pakistan," Tyagi said.

India Reiterates Stand On Jammu And Kashmir

Responding to Pakistan's claims on Jammu and Kashmir, Tyagi reiterated India's position that the region is an integral and inalienable part of the country.

He said the only part of Jammu and Kashmir under foreign occupation was the territory held by Pakistan and called on Islamabad to vacate it.

Tyagi also accused Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups that have targeted people across religious communities in Kashmir.

"Those same terrorists have since killed Kashmiris of every faith, many of them Muslim. The State that sponsored them is now asking this Council for an inquiry. The irony will not be lost on this Council," he said.

Tyagi Raises Pakistan's Minority Rights Record

Tyagi also accused Pakistan of raising minority-rights concerns despite what he described as the persecution of religious minorities within the country.

He pointed to allegations involving the abduction, forced conversion and forced marriage of minority women, as well as attacks on places of worship and the persecution of Muslim minority communities.

Tyagi said India is home to one of the world's largest Muslim populations and argued that members of minority communities participate in the country's political and institutional processes.

India Rejects Pakistan's Indus Waters Treaty Claims

Separately, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected a letter circulated by Pakistan at the UN Security Council concerning a Court of Arbitration pronouncement on the Indus Waters Treaty.

Jaiswal accused Pakistan of misrepresenting the legal process and said Islamabad was using the issue for what he described as "malicious propaganda".

"Regarding the 'permanent court' or so-called 'Permanent Court of Arbitration', I would like to say that Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda," Jaiswal said.

He further disputed Pakistan's description of the body that issued the pronouncement.

"For starters, the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister. It is a ruling by an illegally-constituted court. We see this as just another attempt by Pakistan at distorting reality. Our position on this issue is very clear and we have reiterated it several times," Jaiswal said.