External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that there was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 17. He denied the claims made by Trump regarding using trade as a means to end the India-Pakistan conflict, and push the countries to agree to a ceasefire.

Speaking during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the ongoing Monsoon Session in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said: "There was no call between the Prime Minister [Modi] and President Trump from the 22nd of April when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy and the 17th of June, when he called up Prime Minister [Modi] in Canada to explain why he could not meet."

Speaking on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, EAM S Jaishankar said, "...At no stage, in any conversation with the United States, was there any linkage with trade and what was going on. There was no call between the Prime Minister and President Trump…"

Jaishankar's clarification before the Lower House came as the opposition questioned the Centre on the operation carried out by the Indian military in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The opposition had been demanding a statement from the government over Trump's claim of intervening in the India-Pakistan conflict and using trade deals to bring both the countries to agree to truce.

On the claims that the US President used trade offers for a ceasefire, Jaishankar said: "I want to make two things very clear. At no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on."

The External Affairs Minister also said that US Vice President JD Vance had called up Prime Minister Modi on May 9 to warn of a "massive Pakistani attack," to which PM Modi replied that "if such an attack happens it will meet with an appropriate response from our side".

"On May 9, US Vice President JD Vance called PM Modi, warning of a massive Pakistani attack in the next few hours. Prime Minister, in his response, made it very clear that if any such attack happens, it will meet with an appropriate response," EAM S Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar further said that India had received calls from several countries on May 10, claiming that Pakistan was ready to end the conflict. However, India made it clear that "if Pakistan was ready, we needed to get this as a request from the Pakistani side through the DGMO channel".

Speaking on Operation Sindoor, EAM Jaishankar further said: "It was important to send a clear, strong and resolute message after the Pahalgam attack. Our red lines had been crossed. and we had to make it very apparent that there would be serious consequences as a result. The first step, which was taken, was that a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security took place on 23rd April."

He further detailed five points that were discussed during the cabinet meeting. These included:

1. The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

2. The Integrated Check Post Attari would be closed with immediate effect.

3. Pakistani nationals who are travelling under SARC visa exemption scheme will no longer be allowed to do that.

4. The Defence, Naval and Air advisors of the Pakistani High Commission would be declared Persona non grata

5. The overall strength of the High Commission would be brought down to 30 from the number of 55.

Jaishankar hailed India's diplomacy, which he said led the TRF (that claimed responsibility for Pahalgam attack), to be designated as a global terrorist organisation.

"Our task from a diplomatic perspective, from a foreign policy approach, was to shape the global understanding of the Pahalgam attack. We highlighted the history of terrorism in Pakistan and how this particular attack was meant to target the economy of Jammu and Kashmir to sow communal discord among the people of India," he added.