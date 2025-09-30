Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Muslim Women Allege Denial Of Entry To Garba Pandal In Rajasthan's Kota, Spark Outrage

Muslim Women Allege Denial Of Entry To Garba Pandal In Rajasthan’s Kota, Spark Outrage

Two Muslim women in Kota were allegedly denied entry to a Garba event despite having tickets, sparking outrage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 04:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A controversy erupted in Kota after two Muslim women claimed that they were reportedly denied entry to a Garba pandal despite holding valid tickets. A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting widespread condemnation and raising concerns about religious discrimination.

Muslim Girls Claim They Weren't Allowed To Garba Pandal 

According to the students, organisers cited their faith as the reason for barring them, even though the entry passes contained no religious restrictions. While refunds were reportedly issued, the girls described the experience as humiliating and exclusionary. One student questioned why passes were sold to them if Muslim girls weren’t allowed inside. Another expressed disappointment that such discrimination could occur in a city known for its educational prominence.

Kota Police have urged those affected to come forward, assuring that legal action will be taken against any violations.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Laughter Colours | Memes Only (@laughtercolours)

 

'Only Hindus Will Be Allowed': VHP

The incident coincides with a recent statement by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), which announced that only Hindus would be allowed to attend Garba events during Navratri, with Aadhaar verification, tilak application, and participation in Hindu rituals as prerequisites, as per OpIndia. Several BJP leaders have supported this stance, emphasizing that communities have the right to organize religious events according to their traditions, as long as they comply with the law.

The episode has sparked a wider debate on religious inclusivity, access to cultural events, and the balance between faith-based practices and civic rights in India. 

Meanwhile, Garba is a vibrant, traditional folk dance from India, performed during the nine-night Navratri festival. Dancers move rhythmically in a circle, often clapping, around a central lamp or idol of Goddess Durga.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan #Kota
Read more
