No Lifetime Ban: Supreme Court Allows Anurag Thakur Back Into BCCI Affairs

Anurag Thakur is now free to participate in BCCI-related activities, subject to the rules and regulations governing the cricket board.

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 04:47 PM (IST)

Former BCCI president and ex-Union Minister Anurag Thakur has received major relief from Supreme Court, which has ruled that there is no longer any restriction on him participating in cricket board activities. With this order, the legal hurdle that once barred Thakur from holding a position in the BCCI has now been removed.

Background of case

In 2015, Supreme Court set up a committee to recommend reforms in the functioning of BCCI. Headed by former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha, the panel submitted its report in 2016. The apex court later directed the BCCI to implement the recommendations. However, the board was accused of delaying their execution.

As a result, on January 2, 2017, the Supreme Court removed Anurag Thakur (President) and Ajay Shirke (Secretary) from their posts for obstructing the reform process.

Why court took a strict view

The court took serious note of a letter written by Thakur to the International Cricket Council (ICC), in which he sought opposition to the appointment of a CAG nominee on the BCCI’s accounts. Since this appointment was one of the key Lodha Committee recommendations, the court viewed the move as an attempt to mislead it. This led to the issuance of a contempt notice against Thakur.

Apology and pardon in 2017

Later that year, on July 14, 2017, Thakur personally appeared before the Supreme Court and tendered an unconditional apology for contempt of court and for allegedly providing incorrect information. The court accepted his apology and closed the contempt proceedings.

What the Supreme Court ruled now

During the latest hearing, senior advocate P.S. Patwalia, appearing for Anurag Thakur, urged the court to allow his client to take part in cricket administration again. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant observed that nearly nine years had passed since the original order. The court clarified that it had no intention of imposing a lifetime ban on Thakur.

As a result, Anurag Thakur is now free to participate in BCCI-related activities, subject to the rules and regulations governing the cricket board.

Published at : 05 Feb 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
