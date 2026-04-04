The government has called reports of Iranian crude oil shipments being diverted to China misleading and incorrect. India imports crude oil from over 40 countries and has secured adequate supplies, including from Iran.
No Disruption In Iran Oil Supplies To India, Govt Debunks ‘Diversion To China’ Reports
Officials clarified India sources oil from diverse countries, and refiners have secured adequate supplies, including Iranian crude. They dismissed payment concerns and rumours of LPG supply disruptions, citing a recent Iranian gas delivery.
The government has dismissed claims circulating on social media and in sections of the media that Iranian crude oil shipments meant for India were diverted to China due to payment-related issues, calling the reports “misleading and incorrect”.
Clarifying the situation, officials said India imports crude oil from more than 40 countries, and domestic companies have full flexibility to source supplies based on their commercial requirements.
No Payment Issues, Supplies Secured
Authorities stressed that linking a change in the route or destination of a single cargo to payment problems is not accurate. Indian refiners, they said, have already secured adequate crude supplies in line with their operational needs, including consignments from Iran.
The government also underlined that there are no issues related to payments for Iranian crude.
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LPG Supply Rumours Also Dismissed
Amid parallel speculation over LPG supplies, officials rejected rumours of any disruption. They pointed out that an LPG vessel named Sea Bird, carrying around 44,000 metric tonnes of Iranian gas, arrived at Mangaluru port on April 2 and is currently being unloaded.
Tanker Route Change Not Conclusive
According to a PTI report, a US-sanctioned Aframax tanker, Ping Shun, had indicated India’s Vadinar port as its destination earlier this week but later signalled Dongying in China.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are Iranian crude oil shipments meant for India being diverted to China?
Are there payment issues for Iranian crude oil imports to India?
No, authorities have stressed that there are no payment issues related to Iranian crude oil. Indian refiners have secured adequate crude supplies based on their commercial and operational needs.
Are LPG supplies to India disrupted?
No, officials have dismissed rumors of any disruption in LPG supplies. An LPG vessel carrying Iranian gas recently arrived at Mangaluru port and is currently being unloaded.