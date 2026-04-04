No Disruption In Iran Oil Supplies To India, Govt Debunks ‘Diversion To China’ Reports

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The government has dismissed claims circulating on social media and in sections of the media that Iranian crude oil shipments meant for India were diverted to China due to payment-related issues, calling the reports “misleading and incorrect”.

Clarifying the situation, officials said India imports crude oil from more than 40 countries, and domestic companies have full flexibility to source supplies based on their commercial requirements.

No Payment Issues, Supplies Secured

Authorities stressed that linking a change in the route or destination of a single cargo to payment problems is not accurate. Indian refiners, they said, have already secured adequate crude supplies in line with their operational needs, including consignments from Iran.

The government also underlined that there are no issues related to payments for Iranian crude.

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LPG Supply Rumours Also Dismissed

Amid parallel speculation over LPG supplies, officials rejected rumours of any disruption. They pointed out that an LPG vessel named Sea Bird, carrying around 44,000 metric tonnes of Iranian gas, arrived at Mangaluru port on April 2 and is currently being unloaded.

Tanker Route Change Not Conclusive

According to a PTI report, a US-sanctioned Aframax tanker, Ping Shun, had indicated India’s Vadinar port as its destination earlier this week but later signalled Dongying in China.