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HomeNewsIndiaNo demolition of existing colonies in O-Zone area: Delhi CM

No demolition of existing colonies in O-Zone area: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that no demolition action will be taken against existing constructions in colonies and villages falling within the O-Zone are.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that no demolition action will be taken against existing constructions in colonies and villages falling within the O-Zone area.

Gupta held a meeting at the Secretariat to discuss the issue with senior officials and public representatives, including MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, as well as senior officers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

There are approximately 91 unauthorised colonies and a dozen old villages located in the O-Zone area, with a population of around 15 lakh people.

The O-Zone refers to the eco-sensitive area that includes the Yamuna river floodplains in Delhi.

During the meeting, Gupta sought clarification from senior DDA officials on the matter.

She said that the Delhi High Court had not made any observations regarding constructions that had already been completed, but had raised concerns about ongoing construction activities.

Gupta said that since the court had communicated its position to the DDA, the authority should act accordingly. She also said that she would soon meet Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs ML Khattar over the issue.

The chief minister further directed DDA officials to revise the wording of the boards installed in the O-Zone area in accordance with the High Court's observations, so that residents of these colonies do not face unnecessary panic.

It was pointed out during the meeting that residents of these colonies and villages were apprehensive due to signage installed by the administration regarding demolition action pursuant to the court order.

The public representatives, after studying the High Court orders and government records, concluded that existing structures in these colonies face no threat. The orders specifically mandate the demolition of only new or ongoing constructions, the CMO statement said.

During the meeting, it was reiterated that no demolition action would be taken against existing constructions in these colonies. The DDA has also been informed by the High Court to this effect, the statement said.

The public representatives present at the meeting also claimed that certain elements were active in these colonies, creating fear among residents while simultaneously using the situation as a cover to carry out their own illegal construction activities.

They also demanded concrete measures to protect the Yamuna floodplain from illegal construction.

The representatives further stated that they had no objection to a complete ban on new construction in the O-Zone area, the statement said. PTI VIT APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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